Singapore Picks ‘La Luna’ for International Film Category

Singapore has chosen director M. Raihan Halim’s Malay-language comedy-drama La Luna as its submission for the 2025 Academy Awards in the very best worldwide characteristic movie class.

The movie, a co-production between Singapore and Malaysia, is a comedy a couple of girl who opens a lingerie store in a conservative Malaysian village, tackling themes of custom versus modernity with a lightweight contact. The film was shot within the distant Malaysian city of Kuala Kangsar, close to Ipoh within the northwest of the nation.

La Luna marks Raihan’s second characteristic movie after Banting (2014), which was Singapore’s first Malay movie because the Seventies. The characteristic has been warmly acquired at a number of regional movie festivals. It premiered within the Asian Future part of the Tokyo Worldwide Movie Pageant and was featured on the Jogja-Netpac Asian Movie Pageant. Earlier this 12 months, it was chosen because the closing movie on the Worldwide Movie Pageant Rotterdam and screened within the Worldwide Panorama part of the Shanghai Worldwide Movie Pageant.

Produced by Singaporean corporations Clover Movies and Papahan Movies in collaboration with Malaysia’s ACT 2 Photos and One Cool Movie, La Luna options an ensemble solid that features Shaheizy Sam (from latest blockbusters Polis Evo 3 and Malbatt), Sharifah Amani (finest recognized for Sepet), Wan Hanafi Su, and Hisyam Hamid.

The mission was supported by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Improvement Authority (IMDA) and the Singapore Movie Fee (SFC) by way of the Media Expertise Development Programme. It was launched in cinemas throughout Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in November 2023.

“I’m without delay humbled, amazed and honored to characterize Singapore with our little movie, La Luna,” stated Halim in an announcement. “My crew and I are actually over the moon! Pun meant.”

“La Luna is a superb testomony to Singapore’s multi-lingual and multi-ethnic make-up that provides rise to attention-grabbing tales, stated Justin Ang, assistant chief government on the IMDA. “We’re pleased with M. Raihan Halim and the manufacturing crew and solid, and we look ahead to excellent news on the 2025 Oscars.”

Government producer Lim Teck of Clover Movies added: “We’re so honored for La Luna to be chosen because the official entry for Singapore. Kudos to Director Raihan, the solid and crew for this achievement.”

The movie’s stars additionally shared their pleasure. La Luna lead Sam stated: “That is like each actor’s dream to be a part of the world’s most prestigious award occasion, I’m so grateful.”

Added actress Amani: “Being Hanie Abdullah in La Luna was a deeply private expertise for me, and now, to see it being acknowledged by Singapore as their official choice for the Oscars is just surreal. Each movie has its personal life, and La Luna felt like a bit of artwork that was born from the fervour and onerous work of everybody concerned.”

Singapore has submitted movies for the Academy Awards since 2005, however the nation has by no means been nominated.

The shortlist for the 97th Oscars will likely be introduced Dec. 17, 2024, with the ultimate nominations revealed Jan. 17, 2025. The awards ceremony will happen March 2, 2025.