Simone falls on the balance beam final at Olympics 2024 – NBC New York

No medal for Simone Biles on the stability beam this time after a devastating fall took her out of medal competition.

The American gymnastics star slipped and fell off the equipment on the finish of her acrobatic sequence throughout the Paris Olympics’ ladies’s stability beam finals, denying her a chance so as to add to the bronzes she received on the occasion on the 2016 and 2020 Video games.

Sporting a blue-and-white leotard that includes over 5,000 crystals, Biles was greater than midway by means of her set when she could not fairly preserve her stability. The 27-year-old hopped off the beam and onto the mat whereas hundreds inside a packed Bercy Enviornment — together with NFL nice Tom Brady — let loose an audible “ohhh.”

Biles acquired a rating of 13.100, tied with U.S. teammate Suni Lee for fourth.

There was an prolonged await her rating to submit. At one level, Biles rolled her eyes in seeming annoyance realizing she wasn’t going to complete on the medal stand.

Alice D’Amato of Italy took the gold with a rating of 14.366. Zhou Yaqin of China earned silver with a 14.100, simply forward of bronze medalist Manila Esposito of Italy. Italy, which received silver behind the U.S. within the staff competitors, had by no means medaled on beam earlier than.

Biles completed in a tie for fifth with Lee, whose hopes for a gold on beam she’s lengthy coveted ended in the course of her routine when she fell throughout the finish of her acro sequence, similar to Biles did a couple of minutes later.

The 21-year-old Lee will nonetheless go away Paris with three medals simply months after she was bedridden whereas attempting to navigate a pair of continual kidney-related ailments.

Whereas Lee’s Olympics are over, Biles can be within the flooring remaining later Monday, an occasion the place she’s by no means misplaced a serious worldwide competitors, together with a gold in Rio do Janeiro eight years in the past.

“We have been each simply type of irritated simply because we all know what we’re able to,” Lee stated. “We weren’t in a position to get it accomplished at the moment, however she nonetheless has flooring and he or she’s the G.O.A.T., so she’ll be wonderful.”

There’s loads of historical past on the road for Biles in what might be the final competitors of her profession. Biles has 10 medals in her Olympic profession, together with seven golds. A medal within the flooring remaining would tie her with Czechoslovakia’s Vera Caslavska for the second-most medals by a feminine gymnast in Olympic historical past, trailing solely former Soviet Union nice Larisa Latynina’s 18.

What number of medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles has a complete of 10 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and a pair of bronze.

On the Paris Olympics, Biles has picked up three gold medals within the vault, all-around and staff occasions.

On the Tokyo Olympics, Simone received a silver within the staff occasion and a bronze on the stability beam.

On the Rio Olympics, Biles received 5 gold: staff, all-around, vault, stability beam and flooring.

Here is an inventory of Simone Biles’ medals

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – Vault

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – All-around

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – Crew

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Silver – Crew

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Bronze – Stability beam

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Ground

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Stability beam

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Vault

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – All-around

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Crew

