Simone Biles’s Husband Jonathan Owens Posts Sweet Tribute for Her First Paris 2024 Gold

Whereas the entire world is having fun with Simone Biles’s historic run on the Paris 2024 Olympics, no person resides it greater than her husband, Jonathan Owens, who traveled all the best way to the town of lights to help the gymnast as she achieved her first gold medal of the present Summer time Olympics.

On July 30, 2024, Simone Biles formally turned essentially the most adorned Crew USA gymnast of all time with eight Olympic medals — 5 of that are golds. With a rating of 171.296, Biles, alongside her teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, claimed the highest of the rostrum within the Creative Gymnastics ladies’s crew remaining on the Olympic Video games in Paris, marking the primary time the crew obtained gold because the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Crew USA have been silver medalists in Tokyo 2020.)

DeFodi Photos/Getty Photos

Previous to the ultimate, Jonathan Owens had taken to his Instagram to announce he was en path to Paris to help Biles from the stands on the Bercy Enviornment. “Coming for you child,” Owens captioned his snap from the airplane, tagging Biles, who reshared it on her personal tales.