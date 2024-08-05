Simone Biles wins silver to end what could be her last Olympics : NPR

toggle caption Naomi Baker/Getty Photos

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer time Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

PARIS — After 90 seconds of backflips and handsprings and twists, Simone Biles walked off the ground train mat to greet a crowd of rivals and coaches alike, all providing their celebration for what might need been the final Olympic routine of Biles’ sterling profession.

Biles’ run on the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games ended Monday with a silver medal within the ground train closing. Her 4 medals (three gold and the silver) on this Olympics have cemented her legacy as the best gymnast in U.S. historical past, and maybe — as her diamond-encrusted goat necklace suggests — the best of all time.

Biles, who’s 27, has received seven Olympic gold medals and 11 Olympic medals total, a complete tied for the second most ever received by a gymnast. Coupled with 30 World Championship medals, she is essentially the most embellished gymnast of all time.

And her efficiency at this Olympics is an emphatic exclamation level on her turnaround from the final Summer time Olympics in Tokyo, the place she all of a sudden misplaced her method within the air within the gymnastics model of the yips referred to as “the twisties.” Moderately than danger damage, Biles withdrew from a number of occasions and finally took two years off from gymnastics altogether. At occasions, she thought she would by no means compete once more.

As a substitute, Biles made her return to aggressive gymnastics in 2023. Since then, she has seemed dominant. In Paris, she helped propel the U.S. to a blowout win within the staff occasion, then staged a comeback within the particular person all-around to earn gold by greater than a degree. On Saturday, she received the gold medal within the vault closing after performing essentially the most tough vault in girls’s gymnastics, which is known as after her.

On Monday, even after a day during which she missed the rostrum in a single occasion and settled for silver in one other, Biles stated she was happy along with her efficiency in Paris. “I’ve achieved far more than my wildest goals, not simply at this Olympics however within the sport,” she stated. “A pair years in the past, I did not assume I would be again right here at an Olympic Video games. So, competing after which strolling away with 4 medals, I am not mad about it. I am fairly pleased with myself.”

Biles had been close to flawless on this Olympic Video games. Earlier than Monday, she had received the gold medal in each occasion she entered.

However on the final day of inventive gymnastics competitors, slips and falls beset rivals all through the occasions held at Paris’ Bercy Enviornment. Within the girls’s steadiness beam closing and the lads’s horizontal bar closing, the podiums had been populated by the gymnasts who had been capable of get via their routines with out mistake. Within the ground train, a number of rivals fell or unintentionally stepped out of bounds.

Biles was not immune. Within the steadiness beam closing, a flip structure halfway via her routine proved too off-kilter, and Biles slipped and fell to the mat. In the end, her rating of 13.1 was not sufficient to earn her a medal. Italy’s Alice D’Amato took the gold. China’s Zhou Yaqin received silver, adopted by Italy’s Manila Esposito with bronze.

“Stability beam is such an unforgiving, unsure occasion. Errors occur on a regular basis,” Zhou stated afterward. “I feel the falters, falls, stumbles are due to the excessive strain and the character of steadiness beam.” The U.S. gymnast Suni Lee additionally participated in Monday’s beam closing, however a nasty fall throughout her routine doomed her probabilities too at a medal.

The sizable crowd was quiet, and at occasions spectators shushed the gymnasts as they tried to cheer on their rivals. “We did not like that, as a result of it was simply so silent in there,” Lee stated. “Once I was up there, you may most likely hear me respiratory. It provides to the stress.”

One other issue: The Olympics is an extended and grueling competitors. By Monday, gymnasts had been competing for greater than every week. Biles, who participated in all however one potential occasion, carried out an Olympics-high 17 routines all through the competitors. “I have been out on that ground so many occasions competing, so clearly exhaustion and all of that units in,” she stated.

toggle caption Elsa/Getty Photos

The ground train gold medal went to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who received by simply 0.033 after Biles was docked six-tenths of a degree for twice stepping out of bounds. U.S gymnast Jordan Chiles received bronze.

“I am not very upset or something about my efficiency on the Olympics. I am really very completely satisfied, proud and much more excited that it is over,” Biles stated afterward.

Now that her time on the Paris Olympics has come to a detailed, the query of her future has began to simmer. At 27, Biles is already older than most elite feminine gymnasts. After the 25-year-old Rebeca Andrade and 23-year-old Jordan Chiles, no competitor who confronted Biles on Monday was older than 21. Most had been nonetheless of their teenagers.

Biles has not stated whether or not she intends to retire from gymnastics now that her Olympic run has ended. On Sunday, she chastised journalists for inquiring.

“You guys actually gotta cease asking athletes what’s subsequent after they win a medal on the Olympics,” she wrote on the social media website X. “Allow us to absorb the second we’ve labored our entire lives for.” (When one person requested what her subsequent step could be after Paris, Biles replied: “babysitting the medal.”)