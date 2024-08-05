Simone Biles will have a chance at 2 more medals on Monday in Paris Olympics. Schedule and how to watch – NBC Chicago

After already profitable three gold medals on the Paris Olympics, famous person Simone Biles can have her final two probabilities at gold within the Summer season Video games come Monday as gymnastics wrap up.

Most just lately, the 27-year-old gymnast received gold within the ladies’s vault ultimate on Saturday, marking her seventh gold medal and Olympic medal total. Biles additionally picked up gold within the all-around and crew occasions.

The gymnast has billed her tenure in Paris as a “redemption tour” — three years after she withdrew from the Tokyo Video games because of the “twisties,” altering the course of her profession eternally.

Biles will purpose so as to add extra {hardware} when she competes within the stability beam and flooring train, although she’ll face fierce competitors — together with from considered one of her personal teammates.

This is Biles remaining competitors schedule and when to look at:

Steadiness beam ultimate: Aug. 5

Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee will discover themselves in the identical competitors within the stability beam ultimate. The 2 have been buying and selling off highest scoring beam routines all through the 2024 season- and this competitors is sure to be a nail-biter. Biles took house the bronze medal on the stability beam in each 2016 and 2020. Lee, alternatively, has not but medaled in an Olympic stability beam ultimate.

The stability beam ultimate begins at 5:36 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

Flooring train ultimate: Aug. 5

The ground train ultimate would be the final occasion of the ladies’s gymnastics competitors this Olympics. Biles and Crew USA’s Jordan Chiles have each certified.

Biles received the ground train ultimate on the 2016 Video games, however needed to pull out of the 2020 Video games ultimate, leaving room for USA’s Jade Carey to take house gold. Carey missed the ultimate on this yr’s Olympics after an uncharacteristic fall in qualifiers. It was later revealed she had been battling an sickness in the course of the Video games.

Crew USA’s Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey delivered spectacular performances to take gold on the ladies’s gymnastics all-around ultimate Tuesday.

After Carey’s fall, Chiles scored excessive sufficient to clinch the second spot within the ultimate. Chiles’ Beyonce-themed flooring routine has been a constant crowd pleaser all through the Video games to date.

Watch the ground train ultimate at 7:20 a.m. CT on Aug. 5. Streaming begins on E! at 4:45 a.m. CT and at 8:30 a.m. on NBC 5.

The Related Press contributed to this report.