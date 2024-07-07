Simone Biles Uses Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liners

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation while you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

Simone Biles could be the biggest gymnast of all time, however she’s not proof against the on a regular basis pores and skin woes — or nerves — that many people face. She gave followers an inside take a look at her struggles as she was preparing for the Olympic Trials. In a cute GRWM video she posted on TikTok, Biles detailed her make-up routine and defined how nervous she was to get out on the ground. Greater than something, although, she lamented over how her lips are allergic to every little thing, and one of many solely issues she will be able to comfortably use is the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

“My lips are allergic to nearly each single product. They’ll escape actually unhealthy,” Biles explains. She continues to say that lip stains, lipsticks, and lip glosses all have the identical agonizing impact on her, aside from 4 choose manufacturers. “Laneige, NYX and Charlotte Tilbury — generally Rhode . . . these are the one ones I can use on my lips as a result of if I exploit the rest my lips burn and actually crack and peel off,” she provides as she brandishes a Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner for $25 at Nordstrom!

Lip liners could also be a dime a dozen these days, however few truly moisturize lips and are as long-lasting as Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic Lip Cheat. Whereas its essential job is to offer you a fuller-looking pout, this stellar liner’s easy texture seamlessly glides alongside the contours of your lips whereas infusing them with hydrating jojoba seed oil. You’ll by no means expertise that drying feeling — all you’ll get is six hours of a smudge-free comfy plumped pout.

Whereas Biles doesn’t disclose the precise hue she makes use of in her video, I’m going to take a guess that it’s Pillow Speak Intense, a deep tawny-brown that blends in superbly on darker pores and skin tones. Her closing make-up look was fierce and contemporary, and — alongside along with her impeccable gymnastics strikes — helped propel her on to the Paris Olympics.

Should you wrestle with discovering lip merchandise that maintain your pucker easy, smooth and glad, strive utilizing just a few of the opposite manufacturers Biles swears by too: