Simone Biles trolls MyKayla Skinner after Olympics gymnastics gold – NBC New York

USA famous person Simone Biles, now essentially the most embellished American Olympic gymnast in historical past, obtained the final phrase.

Hours after her crew trounced greater than a half-dozen different international locations of their quest for golden redemption, Biles posted a photograph of the Golden Women (their crew nickname, in accordance with her), celebrating together with a searing caption.

“Lack of expertise, lazy, olympic champions,” Biles wrote, showing to throw shade on gymnast MyKayla Skinner, whose “work ethic” feedback on Crew USA previous to the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral for all of the flawed causes.

She later apologized – twice — and the YouTube publish has since been deleted.

In it, she criticized Crew USA’s work ethic — and the expertise pool behind Biles.

“Apart from Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply is not like what it was once,” Skinner mentioned. “Simply discover like, I imply, clearly plenty of women do not work as exhausting.”

“The ladies simply do not have the work ethic,” Skinner added. “And it is exhausting too due to SafeSport. Like, coaches cannot get on athletes they usually need to be actually cautious what they are saying. Which, in some methods is basically good, however on the identical time, to get to the place it’s good to be in gymnastics you do need to be, I really feel like, just a little aggressive and just a little intense.”

Biles initially seemingly responded with a publish on X alongside the traces of, “not everybody wants a mic.”

In her apology earlier this month, Skinner mentioned she by no means meant to harm anybody’s emotions.

Skinner was a silver vault medalist in Tokyo, stepping in for Biles. Her rep didn’t immediately respond to a request from People Wednesday, but she did post some red heart emojis in an Instagram Story video on Team USA’s win.

Later, a thinly-veiled post on X from Biles generated attention on social media, where people surmised it was Skinner.