Simone Biles targets MyKayla Skinner controversy with new post – NBC Chicago

Simone Biles took to social media to have fun Crew USA’s unimaginable gold medal win on the 2024 Olympics, however her phrase alternative set the gymnastics world on fireplace as she seemingly shaded one other Olympic medalist whose feedback sparked a flurry of criticism this summer season.

Biles shared photos of the “Golden Ladies” staff, as they nicknamed themselves, holding the American flag after successful gold within the ladies’s gymnastics all-around staff closing Tuesday. The staff included Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.

“Lack of expertise, lazy, olympic champions,” she captioned the put up.

Shortly after sharing her put up, Biles tweeted an replace that would additionally relate to her ongoing battle along with her former Olympic teammate.

oop I’ve been blocked 👀🫢😂 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 31, 2024

What was the MyKayla Skinner controversy?

Biles’ phrases seem to reference a remark made by Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner, who sparked controversy with a since-deleted YouTube video.

In her video, Skinner, who stepped in for Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics after she dropped out because of the twisties, commented on what she stated was a scarcity of “expertise” and “depth” within the upcoming gymnastics fields.

“In addition to Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply is not like what it was once,” she stated. “Simply discover like, I imply, clearly numerous ladies do not work as arduous.”

“The ladies simply do not have the work ethic,” Skinner added , earlier than referencing the U.S. Heart for SafeSport, a nonprofit group, serving to to finish abuse in athletics. “And it is arduous too due to SafeSport. Like, coaches cannot get on athletes they usually should be actually cautious what they are saying.”

Biles had already responded to the comment shortly after Skinner made it. Whereas she did not point out Skinner by identify, she wrote on Threads July 3, “Not everybody wants a mic and a platform.”

Simone Biles is defending her staff.

Skinner apologized for the remarks saying they have been “misinterpreted” or “misunderstood.”

“A number of the stuff that I used to be speaking about wasn’t at all times essentially concerning the present staff, as a result of I like and assist all the women that made it and I am so happy with them,” she stated in a July 3 Instagram Story video.

“It was extra about going again into my very own fitness center,” the 27-year-old continued, including that the “work ethic is completely different” in comparison with when “we have been doing gymnastics” with former nationwide staff coordinator Márta Károlyi. “And I am not sticking up for Márta or saying what she did was good, I am simply saying it was completely different.”

MyKayla Skinner is apologizing as soon as once more for her feedback concerning the 2024 U.S. Ladies’s Olympic gymnastics staff. Though the Olympic medalist beforehand apologized for her controversial remarks, she additional clarified them in a prolonged assertion shared on Instagram on July 6.

Different well-known gymnasts react

Biles’ put up was praised by Olympians all over the world, together with her gold medal-winning teammates.

“And that is on periodt!” Jordan Chiles wrote.

“Put a finger down if Simone Biles simply ended you,” Suni Lee wrote.

“LMAO I LOVE YALL” Laurie Hernandez, who commentated on ladies’s gymnastics on the Olympics, stated.

“Micdrop,” Nastia Lukin stated.

McKayla Maroney, who was a member of the “Fierce 5” Olympic gymnastics staff, stated “it does not get extra iconic than this.”

“She f’d round came upon fr,” Maroney stated. “Looks like I have to apologize simply to redeem my first identify.”

Maroney’s remark harkened again to Biles’ response to a query about their successful staff’s nickname.

When requested by Aly Raisman, who was captain of each the 2012 and 2016 gold medal winners, what this 12 months’s nickname was, Biles stated FAAFO.

“F-around and discover out,” she clarified.

The staff later clarified that Biles’ response was a joke, and their official nickname was the “Golden Ladies,” referencing the historic age of the highest rivals.

Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, additionally referenced the nickname in his remark.

“F AROUND AND FIND OUT,” he wrote.

USA Gymnastics even commented with a collection of laughing emojis.