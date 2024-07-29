Simone Biles, Suni Lee will make history when they compete in Olympic all-around final – NBC Chicago

NOTE: Spoiler alert under. Girls’s gymnastics {qualifications} will air once more in primetime beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC 5

Simone Biles and Suni Lee will symbolize the USA within the particular person all-around closing on the 2024 Paris Olympics and can make historical past once they do.

When Biles, the 2016 Olympic all-around champion, and Lee, the 2020 Olympic all-around champion, take middle stage on Thursday, August 1, will probably be the primary time two Olympic all-around champions will compete towards one another in an Olympic all-around closing.

On Sunday, Biles and Lee completed in first and third, respectively. Biles completed with a 59.566, whereas Lee completed with 56.132.

Lee clinched her spot with a monster bar routine that scored 14.866 and beat out her teammate Jordan Chiles for Workforce USA’s second particular person all-around spot by simply .067.

Chiles, who completed fourth with a 56.065, won’t be able to compete within the all-around closing resulting from a rule that permits solely two athletes from every nation to compete within the particular person all-around finals.

Defending all-around gold medalist Suni Lee confirmed up and confirmed out, securing an opportunity to defend her title. The 3x Olympic medalist may also compete within the uneven bars and stability beam finals alongside teammate Simone Biles.

Biles scored a report excessive for girls’s gymnastics, regardless of battling a calf concern that made for a dramatic debut.

Throughout Biles’ 30-second warmup earlier than ground, she was seen telling her coach, “uh oh, not good,” after prepping her signature ability, “the Biles,” for her ground routine.

Biles’ coach, Cecile Landi, mentioned the gymnast “felt ‘a little bit ache in her calf'” whereas warming up on the ground. Landi mentioned there have been no present plans for Biles to withdraw from any competitions or change her routines and mentioned she wasn’t involved about her efficiency going ahead.

The ache did not deter Biles, extensively thought-about the best gymnast of all time.

The U.S. ladies’s gymnastics workforce clinched their spot within the workforce closing after ending in first place after the primary two subdivisions with a 172.296.

Here is how the highest eight groups rank heading into finals:

PLACE TEAM SCORE 1 USA 172.296 2 Italy 166.861 3 China 166.628 4 Brazil 166.499 5 Japan 162.196 6 Canada 161.563 7 Nice Britain 160.830 8 Romania 159.497

Workforce USA will compete for the prospect to medal within the workforce closing on Tuesday, July 30, at 11:15 a.m. CT on Peacock and can re-air in primetime at 7 p.m. CT. Particular person All-Round will happen on Thursday, August 1, at 11:15 a.m. CT on Peacock and can re-air in primetime at 7 p.m. CT.