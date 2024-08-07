Simone Biles Showed Pommel Horse Guy Memes to Stephen Nedoroscik

Males’s gymnastics sensation Stephen Nedoroscik has veteran Olympian Simone Biles by his aspect to indicate him the ropes — or in his case, the memes.

Nedoroscik, a bronze medalist, revealed in an interview with Teen Vogue that Simone Biles not too long ago paid him a go to within the Olympic Village to indicate him a meme of himself. He described the second with “the GOAT” as “surreal,” saying, “I don’t assume she actually even knew what my title was a month in the past.”

The gymnast, 25, has been dubbed “Pommel Horse Man” for his place as a specialist on Workforce USA. Past his medal-earning abilities within the occasion, Nedoroscik has appealed to People in every single place along with his unbothered, nerdy persona.

Nedoroscik has displayed a lot of meme-worthy behaviors on digital camera throughout the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games, most notably his Rubik’s dice aspect quest.

“I most likely solved it about 100 instances, possibly much more than that,” he mentioned. “It’s a approach for me to kill time and can be a stress reliever as properly.”

Taking to Instagram to share his private file (underneath 10 seconds), the gymnast’s pre-competition ritual grew to become considered one of his most viral moments.

Writer John Inexperienced chimed in on Twitter, writing within the caption:

“To really perceive Stephen Nedoroscik’s nerd credentials, it’s essential know that he’s in Paris for the Olympics and posting to his insta story about fixing a rubik’s dice in underneath 10 seconds.”

Once more Nedoroscik was caught in a “meme-able” second resting his eyes on the sidelines whereas his teammates competed in Paris. Followers in contrast him to Clark Kent, eradicating his glasses and changing into Superman on the pommel horse.

Regardless of all of his newfound fame, Nedoroscik managed to remain centered on competing, incomes two bronze medals on the Paris Video games together with the crew all-around and pommel horse.

“I shocked myself with how I managed it. I completely thought that the strain was going to be a lot extra intense,” mentioned Nedoroscik. “However one way or the other once I went as much as that pommel horse [on Saturday], I actually simply loved the second and carried out.”

After the Paris Video games, Nedoroscik is trying ahead to heading residence and taking a while off from coaching.

“I’ve been so locked into gymnastics for most likely 5 months now,” he shared. “It’s like I now have all this time to only breathe, heal up and chill out — and sort of admire the yr that I’ve had on this sport.”