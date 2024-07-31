Simone Biles seemingly shades former teammate MyKayla Skinner after winning gold at 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles had some selection phrases for her critics in her celebratory social media publish after Staff USA’s girls’s gymnastics crew emerged victorious and claimed gold on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles, who grew to become probably the most embellished gymnast in US historical past after Tuesday’s win, seemingly clapped again at her former teammate MyKayla Skinner following her essential feedback concerning the crew’s “work ethic.”

“Lack of expertise, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸,” the 27-year-old athlete captioned her Instagram publish after the win.

Staff USA’s girls’s gymnastics crew emerged victorious and claimed gold on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Getty Pictures

Within the publish, Biles might be seen posing together with her teammates Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles after topping the scoreboard.

Biles’ tongue-in-cheek caption appeared to take goal at Skinner’s earlier harsh remarks concerning the Olympic squad.

“Moreover Simone, I really feel just like the expertise and the depth simply isn’t like what it was. Simply discover like, I imply, clearly a whole lot of ladies don’t work as onerous. The women simply don’t have the work ethic,” Skinner mentioned in a since-deleted YouTube video, which has since gone viral on X.

Simone Biles seemingly clapped again at her former teammate MyKayla Skinner following her essential feedback concerning the crew’s “work ethic.” Getty Pictures

The previous gymnast, who retired after profitable a silver medal on the vault on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, later walked again her remarks amid main backlash.

“It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or take away from their onerous work,” Skinner posted on Instagram July 6. “Your onerous work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate every one in all you.”

Skinner and Biles each represented USA on the 2014 World Championships.

Biles — pictured with teammates Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey and Sunisa Lee — grew to become probably the most embellished gymnast in US historical past after Tuesday’s win. Getty Pictures

Skinner, who retired after profitable a silver medal on the vault on the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, later walked again her remarks amid main backlash. AP

Tuesday’s success noticed Biles entrance the American squad to its third all-around crew gold medal prior to now 4 Olympics.

The US crew beat Italy and Brazil, who took dwelling silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The gold medal served as a welcome rebound from a disappointing exhibiting 4 years in the past in Tokyo. It additionally marked Biles’ fifth profession Olympic gold medal — together with one silver and two bronze.

Her eight Olympic medals are probably the most for any American gymnast, yet another than Shannon Miller, who gained in 1992 and 1996.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are her third, as she additionally was a member of the gold-medal squad in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

The US crew beat Italy and Brazil, who took dwelling silver and bronze medals, respectively. TikTok/@simonebilesowens

Biles will now put together to compete within the particular person all-around finals, which kicks off on Aug. 1.

She’ll have the chance to take dwelling as much as 4 extra medals as she competes with a number of others, together with her teammate Suni Lee, who struck gold in Tokyo.

Biles beforehand referred to the 2024 Olympics because the “redemption tour” for the US girls’s crew after they gained silver whereas competing in Tokyo in 2021.