Simone Biles Responds to Criticism on Her Bun at the Olympics

Simone Biles clapped again at web trolls who criticized her “messy” hair throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Don’t come for me about my hair,” Biles, 27, captioned a Tuesday, July 30, Instagram clip of herself zooming in on her slicked-back ponytail and curled strands. “IT WAS DONE however [the] bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,0000 levels,” she continued. “Oh & a forty five min experience.”

In a separate selfie, Biles — who was headed to compete within the girls’s gymnastics group closing — added, “Gonna maintain your hand after I say this 💋Subsequent time you wanna touch upon a black ladies hair. JUST DON’T.”

Two days earlier for the qualifying competitors on Sunday, July 28, Biles braided her roots and pulled her tresses again right into a black scrunchie. She pinned some strands whereas letting her ends poke out of the bun. She accomplished her look with a navy blue leotard that includes bedazzled stars and sheer lengthy sleeves.

On Tuesday, opted for the same bun whereas competing. She teamed her coiffure with a full face of make-up together with winged eyeliner, lengthy lashes, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and lined lips.

She sported a purple white and blue leotard full with a number of crystals whereas exhibiting off her abilities on the uneven bars and steadiness beam.

Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, supported her on the Olympics in a T-shirt that includes his spouse’s final identify and a number of photographs of her. He matched the piece with denim shorts and a silver chain necklace.

This isn’t the primary time Biles has addressed trolls who’ve commented on her hair throughout competitors. Earlier this month, she opened as much as Elle about studying to “love” her hair.

“I used to fret about [my hair being considered] not skilled however I’m not embarrassed about it anymore,” she instructed the publication. “Many of the backlash we get is from our personal neighborhood, which is unlucky. I don’t actually care if my edges aren’t easy.”