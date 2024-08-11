Simone Biles reacts to Jordan Chiles’ floor final score change – NBC New York

Jordan Chiles’ teammate, Simone Biles, reacted on Saturday to information that Chiles’ rating within the Olympics ground ultimate was being overturned and reversed by the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Biles posted a message to Chiles on her Instagram Tales.

“sending you a lot love Jordan 🤍 maintain your chin up olympic champ! we love you!”, Biles posted on Instagram.

Biles accompanied her put up, which included a photograph of the 2 gymnasts embracing, with 12 white coronary heart emojis.

Fellow teammate Suni Lee posted on her Instagram Tales, “all this discuss concerning the athlete, what concerning the judges?? fully unacceptable. that is terrible and i am gutted for jordan. I acquired your again ceaselessly jo💛u have all my flowers and you’ll ALWAYS be an olympic champion.💐”

Chiles took to Instagram earlier within the day to put up 4 damaged hearts, adopted by a put up a short while later saying, “I’m taking this time and eradicating myself from social media for my psychological well being thanks”.

What occurred to Jordan Chiles?

In a shocking transfer, the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reinstated Jordan Chiles’ preliminary Olympics ground train ultimate rating of 13.666, which initially had put her in fifth place and out of medal competition.

After an inquiry by the USA, Chiles was given a rating of 13.766, which leapfrogged her over two Romanian gymnasts and earned her the bronze medal.

The Romanian Olympic Committee filed an enchantment and the ruling was delivered Saturday.

Did Jordan Chiles lose her bronze medal?

As of Saturday afternoon, the reply will not be for the time being.

The Court docket of Arbitration for Sport deferred to the worldwide governing physique of gymnastics to make a ultimate choice on rankings and medals.

“The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique shall decide the rating of the Remaining of the ladies’s Ground train and assign the medal(s) in accordance with the above choice,” the choice learn.

Later Saturday, FIG stated it modified the rankings from the ground train following the court docket’s ruling:

“Following the publication of the choice CAS OG 24/15 by the Advert Hoc Division of the Court docket of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the FIG confirms that the outcomes of the Ladies’s Inventive Gymnastics Ground Train Remaining on Monday 5 August 2024 are amended in accordance with this choice as follows:

The preliminary rating of 13.666 given to Jordan Chiles (USA) is reinstated

The rating of the Ladies’s Inventive Gymnastics Ground Train Finals has been modified accordingly with Ana Barbosu (ROU) rating third with a rating of 13.766.”

In line with AP reporter Will Graves, FIG stated “Reallocation of medals is the accountability of the IOC.”