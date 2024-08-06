Simone Biles on Bowing to Rebeca Andrade with Jordan Chiles at Olympics

Simone Biles defined the that means behind her and her teammate Jordan Chiles’ bow to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade as she was awarded the gold medal within the ladies’s ground train on the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 5.

“I feel it is all about sportsmanship, and we do not care whether or not we win or lose. We’re all the time going to maintain a very good face and help our opponents as a result of they’ve labored simply as exhausting as we’ve got for that second,” Biles mentioned on TODAY Aug. 6.

Silver medalist Simone Biles and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade in the course of the medal ceremony for the ladies’s creative gymnastics particular person ground finals at Bercy Enviornment on the 2024 Summer season Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. Abbie Parr / AP

“So you need to give them their flowers,” she continued. “And that is precisely what me and Jordan have been doing, and we have been so comfortable for her. She deserved it. She had one of the best ground routine of the day and within the Olympics. So it is like, yeah, she deserved it.”

After the bow, Andrade reached for his or her palms. The enduring second instantly went viral on social media, as followers recommended the candy second of sportsmanship and sisterhood.

(L-R) US’ Simone Biles (silver), Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (gold) and US’ Jordan Chiles (bronze) pose in the course of the podium ceremony for the creative gymnastics ladies’s ground train occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on the Bercy Enviornment in Paris, on August 5, 2024. Gabriel Bouys / AFP – Getty Photos

Biles received the silver medal along with her ground routine, and Chiles scooped up the bronze. After submitting an inquiry into Chiles’ rating, the judges gave her a brand new rating that despatched her onto the rostrum.

When the outcomes got here in, Biles was proper there subsequent to Chiles celebrating her win.

“She’s labored so exhausting for that second. We actually put these routines in, in coaching … it doesn’t matter what stress we’re below, they tried to make us hit as many routines as doable — like effectively finished,” she mentioned.

“And so simply to see how excited Jordan was, and I knew that meant the world to her,” she continued. “I used to be so comfortable for her as a result of it has been a long term and we have finished this for therefore lengthy collectively and competing once more on an Olympic stage is loopy.”

Biles added she shared a particular second with Chiles as soon as the competitors had ended and the pair have been again within the Olympic Village collectively.

“Yesterday, as soon as we received again to the village, I checked out Jordan and I simply began bawling my eyes out,” Biles mentioned. “She was like, ‘I knew it was gonna occur. I simply did not know when!’ And I feel it was simply, I used to be so stuffed with emotion and I lastly launched all of that.”

“I used to be so proud, comfortable, bittersweet that the journey is over. It is so loopy, it occurred so fast — my third Olympics,” she continued.

Throughout warmups for the ground routine, Biles fell after which re-taped her calf earlier than she carried out her ultimate ground routine. It seems that Biles has been coping with a lower-leg harm because the starting of the gymnastics competitors in Paris.

She arrived on TODAY sporting a boot, which she mentioned was simply precautionary.

“We’re resting up as a lot as doable. We have now tour in a few weeks, so I am simply gonna relaxation and heal,” Biles mentioned.

As for what’s subsequent for Biles, the 27-year-old didn’t rule out competing within the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“You recognize, you by no means say by no means,” she mentioned. “The following Olympics is on dwelling turf, so that you simply by no means know.”

Biles concluded: “I’m simply gonna loosen up and see the place life takes me.”

The Olympian additionally shared that she and her husband Jonathan Owens wish to turn into dad and mom sooner or later.

“Me and Jonathan all the time discuss children, and he would have had them like, yesterday, if he might have,” she mentioned. “Clearly we each have targets that we wish to obtain earlier than we begin a household. However sure, that is undoubtedly in our future.”