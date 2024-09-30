Simone Biles Kisses Jonathan Owens on Sideline Before Bears Game

Simone Biles stepped out in fashion at husband Jonathan Owens’ Sunday, September 29, soccer recreation.

Biles, 27, shocked in a cropped Chicago Bears long-sleeved shirt, which she paired with a white mini skirt and matching thigh-high boots. She accomplished her look with a white Balenciaga purse, a bedazzled goat necklace and a pair of black sun shades on prime of her head.

Forward of the Bears’ house recreation at Soldier Discipline in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams, Biles greeted her husband on the sector. In footage shared by way of the Olympian’s Instagram Story, Biles and Owens, 29, shared a candy pregame kiss on the sidelines.

Biles captioned her submit with a brown coronary heart and a bear emoji. Earlier than heading as much as her seat within the stands, Biles made positive to seize loads of pictures of Owens’ warm-ups.

Simply as Biles cheers on her husband, the NFL star equally helps her personal sports activities profession. At some point earlier, Owens traveled as much as Milwaukee, Wisconsin to see Biles’ Gold Throughout America gymnastics tour cease, and even introduced her with a floral supply.

“The perfect shock,” Biles wrote by way of Instagram Tales. “Ilysmf.”

Owens additionally traveled to see Biles compete within the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. Weeks earlier, Owens gave Us Weekly perception into the candy conversations they’ve earlier than a giant gymnastics meet.

“It’s not a lot motivation it is advisable do, simply since you don’t wish to put additional, added stress on anybody,” Owens solely informed Us in July. “I simply inform her, ‘Go do your factor, child.’… So long as she’s there, she’s on the sector, give her a kiss and we are able to go about our approach.”

Owens defined that mindset is reciprocated when he’s enjoying in a soccer recreation.

“You get a unique sort of focus everytime you simply have this one particular person that you just’re specializing in,” the NFL star informed Us. “And I ain’t saying there’s one thing fallacious with being single, however for me, figuring out myself, I’ve performed lots higher since [meeting Simone], I’ve simply been centered and locked in, and also you come house, speak about my day and play with the canine, you realize what I imply? That’s simply sort of like our factor.”

Biles and Owens initially matched on relationship app Raya, getting married three years later.

“[I] had been on the [dating app Raya] for a pair days after which she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who that is,’” Owens, who performed for the Houston Texans on the time, stated throughout a December 2023 look on “The Pivot” podcast. “I by no means actually paid consideration to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up.’”