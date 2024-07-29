Simone Biles’ gritty performance helps U.S. take lead during Olympic qualifications

Regardless of Biles’ struggles, her teammates rallied behind her.

Defending Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, who had a nervy begin to the competitors on beam with a number of stability checks, had the routine of her life on uneven bars to safe her spot within the all-around last with an opportunity to defend her title. Lee sits second behind Biles with a 56.132, simply 0.067 forward of Jordan Chiles. Lee at the moment sits third on uneven bars (14.866) and beam (14.033). Chiles sits second behind Biles on flooring (13.866).

Tokyo Olympic flooring champion Jade Carey is not going to have an opportunity to defend her title after solely posting a ten.633. Carey made a number of uncharacteristic errors all through her routine and appeared to get misplaced within the air on her double tuck, doing solely a single tuck and rolling on her again and out of bounds. Carey rebounded on vault the place her common of 14.433 at the moment locations her second behind Biles’ 15.300.

Hezly Rivera, who on the age of 16 is the youngest member of the complete U.S. delegation competing Paris, contributed scores of 13.900 on uneven bars and 12.633 on beam.

Within the first rotation, the French born Kaylia Nemour, who’s representing her father’s nation of Algeria, carried out one of the vital tough routines being achieved on the earth on the uneven bars (7.1 D-score). Nemour gained a silver medal on the occasion on the 2023 World Championships and is a robust contender for particular person gold. Nemour at the moment leads the best way on uneven bars (15.600) and sits third within the all-around (55.966).

Maybe Nemour’s greatest challenger is China’s Qiu Qiyuan who sits second on the occasion after posting a 15.066.

The sector for the workforce, all-around and particular person occasion finals is not going to be finalized till after the tip of the fifth subdivision.

