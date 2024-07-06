Simone Biles’ Family Guide: Meet the Olympian’s Parents and Siblings

Earlier than going for gold within the Olympics, Simone Biles overcame a childhood that wasn’t all the time straightforward.

The gymnast spent practically three years in foster care earlier than her grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles adopted her on the age of 6. As soon as she discovered a steady house in Texas, Simone found gymnastics and labored her approach to turning into one of many biggest athletes of the game.

“I’ve been so lucky with all the things that God has given me and all of the instruments of life,” Simone instructed USA In the present day in 2021. “I by no means actually cared to seek out out who my organic father was or actually achieve a detailed relationship with my organic mother, which I’m certain she most likely wished. However the playing cards that I used to be dealt, I simply by no means felt a necessity to return, which may be very completely different for lots of [adopted] children, as a result of they really feel sort of that void. However I by no means did.”

Whereas Simone’s household could also be extra advanced than others, she will be able to completely rely on the assist of some particular relations who helped make her Olympic desires a actuality. Maintain studying to study extra about Simone’s prolonged household.

Kelvin Clemons and Shannon Biles

Little is understood about Simone’s organic father, Kelvin. Nevertheless, her mom beforehand spoke out about her resolution to put her youngsters for adoption.

“It was laborious to surrender my children, however I needed to do what I needed to. I wasn’t in a position to look after them,” Shannon Biles stated in a 2016 interview with the Day by day Mail. “I used to be nonetheless utilizing, and [my dad Ronald Biles] didn’t need me coming out and in of their lives after I wasn’t proper. … I didn’t perceive it on the time however years later, I understood why. I needed to cope with me first.”

Ronald and Nellie Biles

After spending three years within the foster care system, Simone was formally adopted by her grandparents, Ronald and Nellie, on the age of 6. “Each time we had visits with my grandpa I used to be so excited,” Simone recalled on a 2017 episode of Dancing With the Stars. “That was the individual I all the time wished to see stroll within the foster house.”

When Ronald and Nellie adopted Simone and her sister Adria Biles, the household moved to Houston, the place the Olympian’s love for gymnastics began. After visiting a gymnasium for a daycare discipline journey on the age of 6, Simone enrolled in lessons and acquired assist from her household as her abilities proved to be something however extraordinary.

“[They] assist me in any approach potential,” Simone instructed Folks in 2016. “My dad and mom make sure that we’ve all the things we want in order that we compete to the most effective of our talents.”

Adria Biles

Whereas she is typically mistaken as Simone’s twin sister, Adria is sort of two years youthful than the gold medalist. Raised by Ronald and Nellie, the previous Declare to Fame contestant has a robust bond with Simone. They each spent a lot of their childhood competing in gymnastics, however Adria stepped away from the game in 2016.

Off the mat, Adria has been relationship softball participant Janae Jefferson since June 2022 and earned a spot on the Capturing Stars, the skilled dance crew of the Houston Astros.

When individuals come as much as her mistaking her for Simone, she doesn’t thoughts. “It’s been humorous to look at her go from regular Simone to well-known Simone,” Adria instructed ESPN in 2016. “We do look alike, I’ll give them that. However … I’m a great head taller than her. Once we are aspect by aspect, individuals can undoubtedly inform us aside.”

Tevin and Ashley Biles-Thomas

Ronald’s sister, Harriet, stepped in to undertake Simone’s siblings Tevin and Ashley. The pair had been raised in Cleveland, Ohio. As they grew up, the siblings discovered themselves going through some authorized troubles. In 2019, Tevin was arrested and charged with a number of counts of homicide in a New Yr’s Eve taking pictures. He was acquitted on all prices in 2021 after a choose stated prosecutors didn’t have adequate proof to convict him.

Jonathan Owens

At first of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Simone and Owens exchanged messages on a relationship app. Quickly after, a love story started. The couple received engaged in 2022, simply after Valentine’s Day. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “I can’t wait to spend endlessly & ever with you, you’re all the things I dreamed of and extra! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

In April 2023, the couple had been married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in Houston per week after acquiring their marriage license.

When Simone is busy with gymnastics and Owens is booked through the NFL season taking part in for the Chicago Bears, the duo all the time finds a approach to assist one another. “No phrases can describe how pleased with you I’m child 🤎,” Owens wrote by way of Instagram in July 2024. “Simply figuring out all of the work that you simply put in and all the things that you simply’ve been by means of, and to nonetheless come again and be as dominant as ever, I used to be speechless. I’m so grateful to be part of this journey with you.”