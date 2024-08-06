Simone Biles falls during balance beam final – NBC New York

Simone Biles missed a medal within the stability beam ultimate on Monday on the Olympics in Paris after falling off the beam throughout her routine leaving the star gymnast showing visibly upset.

Biles scored a 13.100 and got here in fifth total within the ultimate. Her Olympic medal complete will stay at 10 as she heads into the final occasion of the Paris Olympics, the ground train, the place she is taken into account a favourite for gold.

Biles gained bronze on the stability beam in each Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Her teammate, Suni Lee (13.100), additionally didn’t medal after falling throughout her routine.

Lee, who has six complete Olympic medals, together with two on uneven bars, has by no means gained a person stability beam medal. The stability beam was her ultimate occasion of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the place she picked up three extra medals in a triumphant meet.

Italy’s Alice D’Amato gained the gold with a rating of 14.366. China’s Yaqin Zhou took the silver with a rating of 14.100 and Italy’s Manila Esposito took the bronze coming in at 14.000. This was Italy’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in a stability beam ultimate since 1912. D’Amato has earned two medals in Paris, additionally profitable a silver within the crew occasion earlier.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who gained the stability beam gold within the Tokyo Olympics, didn’t medal in Paris.

In qualifying Zhou (14.866) completed first, adopted by Biles after which Andrade (14.500). Lee got here in fourth in qualifying with a rating of 14.033.

Biles will be part of teammate Jordan Chiles within the flooring train ultimate at 8:23 a.m. ET, which you’ll be able to watch reside on E!, Peacock, or stream right here. Chiles had competed in qualifying for the ladies’s stability beam ultimate, however didn’t qualify.





Getty Photographs

Here is how Simone Biles scored within the stability beam ultimate

Simone Biles scored a 13.100 with an issue rating of 6.200, an execution rating of seven.200, and a penalty of -0.3. Simone fell off the beam throughout her routine, which considerably impacted her rating.

Here is how Suni Lee scored within the stability beam ultimate

Suni Lee scored a 13.100 with an issue rating of 6.200 and an execution rating of 6.900. Sadly, Lee fell off the beam throughout her routine, which value her within the execution rating.

Right here had been the ultimate stability beam scores on the 2024 Olympics

These had been the ultimate scores for the ladies’s creative gymnastics stability beam finals:

Alice D’Amato (Italy): 14.366

Yaqin Zhou (China): 14.100

Manila Esposito (Romania): 14.000

Rebeca Andrade (Brazil): 13.933

Suni Lee (United States): 13.100

Simone Biles (United States): 13.100

Julia Soares (Brazil): 12.333

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea (Romania): 11.733

What number of medals does Simone Biles have?

Simone Biles has a complete of 10 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and a couple of bronze.

On the Paris Olympics, Biles has picked up three gold medals within the vault, all-around and crew occasions.

On the Tokyo Olympics, Simone gained a silver within the crew occasion and a bronze on the stability beam.

On the Rio Olympics, Biles gained 5 gold: crew, all-around, vault, stability beam and flooring.

What occasions does Simone Biles have left to compete in?

Right here is the finals schedule for the U.S. ladies’s gymnastics star primarily based on {qualifications}:

Watch highlights of Simone Biles’ flooring routine through the ladies’s crew competitors on the Paris Olympics.

Here is a listing of Simone Biles’ medals

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – Vault

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – All-around

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – Group

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Silver – Group

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Bronze – Stability beam

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Flooring

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Stability beam

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Vault

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – All-around

2016 Rio Olympics – Gold – Group

What number of Olympic medals does Suni Lee have?

Suni Lee has six Olympic medals: two gold, a silver, and three bronze medals throughout the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

Listed here are the medals Suni has earned:

2024 Paris Olympics – Bronze – Uneven bars

2024 Paris Olympics – Bronze – All-around

2024 Paris Olympics – Gold – Group

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Bronze – Uneven bars

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Gold – All-around

2020 Tokyo Olympics – Silver – Group

Which American ladies gymnasts have essentially the most medals?

Simone Biles has essentially the most medals of any feminine American gymnast with 10.

Shannon Miller has seven Olympic medals.

Suni Lee and Aly Raisman each have six Olympic medals.

Lee has another occasion, the stability beam, to compete in on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles 10 medals Shannon Miller 7 medals Suni Lee 6 medals Aly Raisman 6 medals

When are the remaining gymnastics occasions?

Aug. 5 – Ladies’s flooring train finals: The ladies’s flooring train ultimate begins at 8:20 a.m. ET/5:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The occasion will air on E! and Peacock.

What TV channel can I watch Simone Biles and the U.S. ladies’s gymnastics crew?

Many of the gymnastics occasions will air reside on NBC and Peacock. Some may also air on E!. In case you miss the reside airing of the occasion, most, if not all, will reair every night time in Primetime in Paris on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET, besides Sundays when protection begins at 7 p.m.

What occasions did Group USA ladies’s gymnastics qualify for?