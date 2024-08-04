Simone Biles earns her 7th gold medal by winning women’s vault final at Paris Olympics

PARIS (Grey Information) – Simone Biles earned her tenth profession Olympic medal on Saturday by taking the ladies’s vault last for a second time.

Biles has already grow to be essentially the most embellished American gymnast within the historical past of the Olympics.

She added her seventh gold medal due to her efficiency within the vault last and boosted her medal rely at main worldwide competitions to 40, essentially the most by any gymnast.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade pushed Biles in Saturday’s last but it surely wasn’t sufficient.

Andrade ended up taking silver within the competitors and American gymnast Jade Carey earned bronze.

Biles, alongside together with her teammates, additionally took residence the gold medal within the ladies’s gymnastics staff last earlier within the week.

