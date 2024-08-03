Simone Biles captures her 7th Olympic gold medal by winning women’s vault for a 2nd time

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles earned her seventh Olympic gold medal by hovering to victory within the ladies’s vault closing on the Paris Video games on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Biles averaged 15.300 for her signature Yurchenko double pike and Cheng vaults to assert a second gold on the occasion eight years after she triumphed in Rio de Janeiro.

WATCH: U.S. ladies strike gold with dominating performances at Paris Olympics

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who completed runner-up to Biles within the all-around closing on Thursday, took silver, simply forward of American Jade Carey, who captured the bronze.

Biles is the second lady to win vault twice, becoming a member of Vera Casalavska of Czechoslovakia as a two-time gold medalist on the vault. Casalavska went again to again in 1964 and 1968. Biles now has 10 Olympic medals in her profession, tied for the third most by a feminine gymnast. She additionally boosted her medal rely at main worldwide competitions to 40, probably the most by any gymnast.

The gang inside a packed Bercy Enviornment roared when Biles was launched. Carrying a sequined pink leotard, she delivered one other show-stopping efficiency in what may very well be the final vault competitors of her life.

She drilled her Yurchenko double pike, exploding off the block after which flipping backward twice along with her palms clasped behind her knees. She landed with an enormous bounce — a nod to the power she generates — along with her proper foot on the out-of-bounds line.

The judges dinged her a tenth of a degree for that. It hardly mattered. Her rating of 15.700 meant she merely wanted to keep away from catastrophe on her second vault to win. As an alternative, she nearly caught her Cheng, which requires a roundoff onto the springboard, then a half twist onto the block adopted by 1 1/2 twists whereas doing a ahead somersault.

READ MORE: How Simone Biles rewrote the language of gymnastics

The following 14.900 meant the remainder of the eight-woman subject was going for second.

Andrade, the vault champion in Tokyo, put collectively two glorious vaults to assert silver and her third medal of the Video games after a silver within the all-around and a bronze within the group closing. Andrade’s common of 14.966 was properly away from everybody else.

Carey, who slipped in the course of the ladies’s vault closing in Tokyo and completed eighth, earned her third Olympic medal to go along with the ground train gold she received in Tokyo and the group gold she captured with Biles on Tuesday.

Biles could have two extra possibilities to spice up her medal haul in Paris. She is going to compete within the stability beam and flooring train finals on Monday.

Pommel Horse Man does it once more

Two-time world champion Rhys McClenaghan claimed Eire’s first medal in Olympic gymnastics.

Even earlier than his identify was introduced, McClenaghan needed to choke again tears. He then yelled in delight and cried for good when his huge rating of 15.533 factors on pommel horse was introduced.

Competing proper after McClenaghan, American gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — aka “Pommel Horse Man” — was glorious, too, however couldn’t match his Irish rival’s rating. He scored 15.300 factors, which earned him the bronze medal.

Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan took silver with 15.433 factors.

Nedoroscik helped the U.S. males earn bronze within the group closing earlier this week, sealing this system’s first Olympic medal in 16 years with a lights-out routine that made him a viral sensation.

Yulo wins for the Philippines

Carlos Yulo received the second Olympic gold medal ever for the Philippines, edging defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel within the males’s flooring train finals.

The 24-year-old Yulo scored 15.000, simply forward of Dolgopyat, the defending champion at 14.966. Jake Jarman of Britain claimed the bronze with a 14.933.

Yulo caught his triple-twisting dismount throughout his closing tumbling cross. He caught his arms out and roared inside a packed Bercy Enviornment earlier than strolling off the rostrum.

Yulo joins weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz as Olympic gold medalists from the Philippines. Diaz earned gold within the ladies’s 55-kilogram division in Tokyo three years in the past.

Related Press Author Samuel Petrequin contributed to this report.