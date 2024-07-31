Simone Biles becomes most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast, leads Team USA to women’s team gold

Biles, together with Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, now land themselves within the historical past books as simply the fourth American crew to win an Olympic gold medal on this occasion.

Biles stated after touchdown her vault – the occasion the place she bought the ‘twisties’ that pressured her to withdraw from the crew ultimate and several other occasions in Tokyo – that she felt a way of reduction.

“I used to be like, phew, a minimum of no flashbacks or something,” Biles stated. “I did really feel lots of reduction and after I landed vault I used to be like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re undoubtedly going to do that.'”

Carey, the reigning Olympic champion on flooring, opted to not compete the occasion within the crew ultimate after a scary fall within the qualifying spherical, stating after the competitors that she wasn’t feeling nicely.

“This implies every thing to me, I am so honored to be on this crew and to have been capable of contribute as we speak,” Carey stated. “This week hasn’t precisely gone how I needed it to, however I am simply grateful that I used to be capable of compete tonight and get the job completed and do precisely what this crew wanted from me.”