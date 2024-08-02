Simone Biles appears to take a jab at Trump after Olympic win

Simone Biles loves her “black job.”

The Olympic gymnast, who gained two gold medals in Paris making her essentially the most adorned U.S. gymnast, took a swipe at former President Donald Trump in a submit Friday on X.

The 27-year-old shared a submit from singer Ricky Davila who celebrated Biles as she posed for photographs clutching her medal and a “Goat” necklace.

“Simone Biles being the GOAT, profitable Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job,” Davila wrote.

“I like my black job,” Biles responded, including a black coronary heart emoji.

The submit seems to be in response to remarks Trump made at a June debate.

“They’re taking Black jobs now and it might be 18, it might be 19 and even 20 million folks,” he stated in regards to the function immigrants play within the U.S. economic system. “They’re taking Black jobs, and so they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and also you haven’t seen it but, however you’re going to see one thing that’s going to be the worst in our historical past.”

Trump’s feedback instantly sparked backlash. On Wednesday on the Nationwide Affiliation of Black Journalists conference, Trump was requested to outline what a “black job” is.

“A black job is anyone that has a job, that is what it’s. Anyone that has a job,” he stated.

Controversial remarks from Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, additionally resurfaced this week after Biles’ win. In 2021, Vance, who’s Trump’s vice-presidential operating mate, questioned why the gymnast needs to be praised after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to concentrate on her psychological well being. Biles had stated she developed one thing gymnasts name the “twisties.”

“I believe it displays fairly poorly on our type of therapeutic society that we attempt to reward folks, not for moments of energy, not for moments of heroism, however for his or her weakest moments,” Vance stated on the time.

Many social media customers have known as out Vance in Biles’ protection, with one writing: “What the heck has JD Vance ever completed that’s higher than what Simone Biles has completed and continues to do?”