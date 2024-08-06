Silence is not golden: Simone Biles and Suni Lee discuss ‘awkward’ beam final

“It was actually bizarre and awkward, not our favourite. None of us preferred it,” Biles informed reporters after ending fifth of eight on the beam regardless of having certified in second place.

Though it may appear counterintuitive, gymnasts usually favor noisy arenas, even on an equipment as precarious because the 10cm-wide beam, because it helps the athlete to focus extra on the duty at hand.

“Actually, we do higher in environments when there’s noise happening as a result of it feels most like apply,” Biles mentioned.

Whereas a number of gymnasts are seen competing concurrently on a number of equipment through the crew and throughout finals, the format of equipment finals means just one particular person competes at any given time.

It provides to the stress as every performer is keenly conscious that each set of eyes within the area is centered upon them.

“You possibly can really feel the stress within the room. I imply, the group shushing us for cheering like we had been, we did not like that as a result of it is simply so silent in there,” Lee, one in all 4 finalists to endure a fall off the beam, mentioned after putting sixth.

“I like listening to my teammates cheer for me.”