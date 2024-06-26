Sika Anoa’i, WWE Hall of Fame father of Roman Reigns dies

(WKBN/NEXSTAR) – A WWE Corridor of Famer and the daddy of some of the well-known present WWE stars has died on the age of 79.

Sika Anoa’i, the daddy of Roman Reigns and one half of The Wild Samoans tag workforce, handed away on Tuesday, in accordance with his household.

A press release posted to Instagram by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i, reads:

It’s with profound disappointment that I share the information of the passing of WWE Corridor of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He handed away peacefully on June twenty fifth. Sika was a celebrated determine whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His reminiscence will reside on by way of his achievements and the numerous lives he touched. He was many issues: a tough working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished buddy to many, a loving member of the family whose heat and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to numerous people. His legacy will proceed to encourage and uplift future generations, reminding us of the affect one particular person’s life can have on so many. Relaxation in love Uncle Sika

Sika and his brother Afa had been WWE Tag Workforce champions throughout separate stints within the Eighties.

“WWE is saddened to be taught that Sika Anoa’i, a WWE Corridor of Famer, one-half of The Wild Samoans tag workforce and father of Roman Reigns, has handed away,” the WWE mentioned in an announcement. “WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s household, buddies and followers.”

Sika is the daddy of present WWE star Roman Reigns (actual title Joseph Anoa’i) and late WWE skilled wrestler Rosey (actual title Matt Anoa’i). Matt Anoai’i handed away in 2017 at 47 years previous.

Afa and Sika final appeared in WWE with Roman Reigns in 2020.

Each Afa and Sika had been inducted into the WWE Corridor of Fame in 2007.