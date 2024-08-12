Significant earthquake rattles Los Angeles

Officers with town of Pasadena, which is near the earthquake’s epicenter, stated the shaking brought about a water pipe to burst inside Metropolis Corridor, forcing staff to quickly evacuate the constructing. However in any other case, no main injury was recognized.

Nonetheless, the results have been felt a lot farther away, together with in Hollywood, round 9 miles west of South Pasadena, the place the quake brought about a rattling sound in buildings and a sensation of rocking forwards and backwards.

Lucy Jones, a seismologist on the California Institute of Know-how, stated the quake most definitely occurred on a shallow fault much like the 1987 Whittier Narrows quake. That magnitude-5.9 temblor struck 12 miles east of Los Angeles, killing eight folks and inflicting substantial property injury.

It’s not but identified exactly which fault ruptured Monday. Jones stated on X that the world options “a number of faults that stack on prime of one another, none of which come to the floor.”

The Nationwide Climate Service stated no tsunami was anticipated.