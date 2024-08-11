Sifan Hassan wins women’s marathon at Olympics after trading elbows – NBC Chicago

No person will ever accuse Sifan Hassan of taking the simple route on the Olympics.

Heading into the final 150 meters of a 10-day odyssey that lined greater than 38 miles, the Netherlands runner traded elbows with Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, after which sprinted by her for the win the final monitor occasion of the Paris Video games.

Hassan, who additionally lately received the 2023 Financial institution of America Chicago Marathon, added gold to the bronze medals she received within the 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

“I really feel like I’m dreaming. On the finish I assumed ‘That is only a 100-meter dash. Come on, Sifan. Yet another. Simply really feel it,'” Hassan mentioned. “Each step I challenged myself, and now I’m so grateful.”

Hassan raised her palms and yelled as she crossed the road, earlier than wrapping the Dutch flag round her head. Then, taking within the enormity of her win, Hassan plunged her head in her palms and appeared to weep with pleasure.

The end had all the things: suspense, velocity, grit and feistiness, all in opposition to the gorgeous backdrop of a golden dome glittering beneath the morning solar.

Hassan, an Ethiopia native, completed in an Olympic report time of two hours, 22 minutes, 55 seconds. Assefa received silver, three seconds behind, and Kenya’s Hellen Obiri took the bronze.

The Ethiopian workforce lodged a protest to have Hassan disqualified for obstruction, but it surely was rejected by the Jury of Attraction. It regarded as if Assefa was blocking Hassan earlier than they traded elbows.

Hassan didn’t attend the post-race information convention, the place Assefa mentioned she would have received if Hassan hadn’t impeded her.

“I didn’t count on at that second it will occur. Perhaps at that second, if she didn’t push me I might have the gold,” Assefa mentioned by way of a translator. “However anyway, I’m so completely happy for her that she will get the gold medal.”

Assefa declined to specify if she requested for the protest or if it was the Ethiopian workforce by itself.

“I can’t say something, however she is an efficient athlete,” Assefa replied.

By merely finishing the marathon, the 31-year-old Hassan ran greater than 38 miles (62 kilometers). She now has six Olympic medals. In Tokyo, Hassan received the 5,000 and 10,000 and completed third within the 1,500.

“She has proven the world that she will be able to do all the things,” Obiri mentioned. “Individuals say it’s not possible, however she’s completed it. So I say ‘Massive up’ for her.”

Obiri had tried to up the tempo earlier, figuring out she could not take Hassan in a dash.

“She is so sturdy,” Obiri mentioned. “No method we might break her.”

Breaking from custom, the ladies’s marathon was held on the ultimate day as an alternative of the boys’s race.

Hassan used the identical tactic within the hilly, 26.2-mile course as she does on the oval. She lingered behind the leaders for the majority of the race earlier than launching a late-race kick that may go down as among the finest the game has seen.

As Hassan gathered to make her final move, Assefa tried to dam her path. Hassan moved to the within round a bend.

Assefa tried to squeeze her in opposition to the barrier separating the course from the cheering followers. The runners traded elbows, then Hassan took off to victory.

Hassan’s legend began constructing three years in the past on the Tokyo Video games when she was tripped up in a warmth of the 1,500 however scrambled to her ft to win the race. She then went on to assert the bronze.

She wasn’t as dominant over the previous two years, partly as a result of she was storing up for this feat.

After the 5,000 meters final Monday and the ten,000 meters on Friday, Hassan had roughly 35 hours to get well for the marathon.

She entered the Video games seeking to match Emil Zatopek’s efficiency from 1952, when the Czech runner swept the 5,000, 10,000 and the marathon on the Helsinki Video games.

Hassan fell quick, however she left a long-lasting impression.

“She’s impressed so many individuals,” mentioned Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist within the 5,000 meters.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya was fourth on Sunday, and defending champion Peres Jepchirchir, her compatriot, positioned fifteenth.

After 21 miles (virtually 34 kilometers), Jepchirchir began falling again. That’s when Hassan and Obiri joined Amane Beriso Shankule and Lokedi on the entrance.

Shankule dropped off the tempo close to the tip, making it a four-way race for gold, which grew to become three when Lokedi fell again on the strategy to the end reverse the gold-domed Invalides monument, website of French emperor Napoleon’s tomb.

The marathon route traced the footsteps of an historic march that occurred in the course of the French Revolution.

The Ladies’s March on Versailles in 1789 was organized by ladies within the market of Paris as they protested the excessive value of bread, resulting in their trek from Paris to Versailles.

Beginning out from Hôtel de Ville (Metropolis Corridor), the considerably hilly route handed by way of the parks and forests. Runners took in landmarks equivalent to Opéra Garnier and the Louvre museum.

About midway by way of, they handed close to the regal grounds of the Palace of Versailles — as soon as the house of French royalty — earlier than doubling again towards Paris.