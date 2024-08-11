Sifan Hassan completes ‘crazy’ challenge, wins Olympic marathon in record time

Sifan Hassan simply wished to complete.

“It is my loopy factor,” she mentioned. “I simply wish to full it. I’m very curious. Might I podium? Might I even full? Am I sturdy sufficient?”

Hassan, 31, has been filled with questions all week.

It’s no marvel — what she tried on the Paris Olympics is a bit loopy, to make use of her language. In Olympic historical past, solely Emil Zátopek of Czechia has earned a medal within the Video games’ three longest races: the 5000m, 10,000m and marathon.

Hassan calls herself a Zátopek fan. She has studied his profession intensely. In Paris, she determined to repeat him, enlisting herself in a 38.6-mile gauntlet over 9 days by competing in all three occasions.

After taking bronze within the first two races, the ladies’s marathon loomed on Sunday morning, and the considered it made the Dutch star really feel woozy.

“To complete the marathon is a sort of hell,” Hassan mentioned on Friday.

Hassan simply wished to complete. Then, she gained.

In an Olympic file time of two:22.55, Hassan gained gold within the girls’s marathon on Sunday. She got here to Paris with a stomach-turning “loopy” plan, and he or she’ll head residence with three Paris Olympic medals — and a file to prime it off.

“I’ve so many feelings,” Hassan mentioned moments after her marathon victory. “I used to be fearful of this race.

I used to be by no means extra centered in my life, till that second. For 2 hours, I used to be centered each step.

As if the primary 37 miles of her Olympics weren’t grueling sufficient, it was Hassan’s last kick that delivered one of many Video games’ signature moments. With only one flip to go within the marathon, Hassan and world file holder Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia ran alone within the lead: Hassan in her brilliant orange Dutch package, Assefa sporting the Ethiopian inexperienced.

Assefa led by a step. However Hassan, referred to as top-of-the-line race finishers in historical past, summoned a burst of prodigious power from inside. She veered to Assefa’s left. Assefa stepped towards Hassan to dam her path. Then with 150 meters to the end line, Hassan countered with an elbow, shooing the Ethiopian away and bursting previous her to take the lead by herself.

“On the finish I believed, ‘That is only a 100-meter dash,’ Hassan mentioned, recalling her actual ideas within the pivotal second:

Come on, Sifan. Another. Simply really feel it.

Hassan then ran on their lonesome as she made that last flip onto the blue-carpeted last stretch beneath the sun-soaked Esplanade des Invalides.

It was taking place. Hassan was ending. She was additionally profitable gold.

Hassan pointed each pointer fingers to the sky and let loose a primal and jubilant scream as she broke the blue Paris 2024-branded tape to etch her title into Olympic historical past.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands celebrates her Olympic gold medal within the girls’s marathon, which she completed in record-setting time. Getty Photos

In Paris, Hassan has collected marathon gold, 5,000m bronze and 10,000m bronze. In Tokyo, she gained gold within the 5,000m and 10,000m, plus a bronze within the 1,500m. It is rather a lot to maintain monitor of, however put all of it collectively, and he or she is the primary athlete in historical past with Olympic medals throughout these 4 distance races. Hassan is her personal class now.

“I really feel like I’m dreaming,” Hassan mentioned. “I solely see folks on the TV who’re Olympic champions. The marathon is one thing else, you realize. Once you do 42 kilometers in additional than two hours and 20 minutes, then each single step you are feeling so exhausting and so painful.”

Hassan’s time simply edged the earlier Olympic file, set by Ethiopia’s Tiki Gelana on the 2012 London Video games in 2:23.07.

Assefa, 27, took silver in 2:22.58, securing her first Olympic medal. She’s additionally a two-time Berlin Marathon champion, which is the place she set the world file in 2023 (2:11.53).

Hellen Obiri of Kenya claimed the bronze medal with a time of two:23.10, including to her Olympic medal assortment. The 34-year-old took silver within the 5000m finals on the Rio and Tokyo Video games.

People Dakotah Lindwurm (2:26.44) and Emily Sisson (2:29.53) positioned twelfth and 23th, respectively. Fiona O’Keeffe, the 2024 U.S. Marathon Trials champion, dropped out early and didn’t end.

The ultimate monitor and subject occasion of the Paris Olympics fittingly serves as a celebration of Hassan, who deserves some relaxation — and perhaps a spa day — greater than many of the 1000’s of athletes filtering out of Paris this week.

Hassan isn’t even a marathoner by commerce. She had by no means run in an expert marathon till final April, when she gained her debut on the 2023 London Marathon — whereas fasting throughout Ramadan.

“It was actually superb,” Hassan mentioned in London final yr. “I by no means thought I might end a marathon.”

Ending is all the time the purpose. It was the purpose right this moment — and Hassan achieved that. Including to the burn on her quads, calves, cardio system and psychological framework was a traditionally ruthless course in Paris. Rivals trudged up and down greater than 1,430 ft of elevation, that includes an astonishing 13.5% climb. For context, the Boston Marathon’s infamous Heartbreak Hill barely clears 3%.

The Paris marathon route is really a burner. But Hassan steamrolled her approach via it and into some mind-boggling historical past.

“I all the time assume, ‘Why the hell do I do that to myself?’” Hassan mentioned a couple of days after the Opening Ceremony, nerves constructing as her super job approached.

For this reason. Hassan’s accolades are unmatched within the sport. She has change into a hero to many, and it is simple to see why. Born and raised in Ethiopia, Hassan fled to the Netherlands as a 15-year-old refugee. When she arrived, she was lonely, dwelling in a youth heart within the metropolis of Eindhoven. Hassan was so lonely that she likened herself to “a flower that didn’t obtain daylight.”