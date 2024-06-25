Sienna Miller Reveals Daughter ‘Chickened Out’ of Acting Debut

It was a household affair each on and offscreen whereas filming Horizon: An American Saga.

Whereas selling the brand new Kevin Costner-directed movie, star Sienna Miller revealed that her daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge, visited and even had the possibility to be part of the mission.

“My daughter got here. She was gonna be an additional however she chickened out,” the 42-year-old actress advised Leisure Tonight.

Why Marlowe backed out of the Western drama stays a thriller, even to Miller, who speculated her daughter “simply bought shy.” Miller added that she may see her daughter doing extra behind-the-scenes work.

“I believe she’s a little bit of a director,” she mentioned. “She makes movies and so they’re sort of superb.”

No matter Marlowe’s involvement onscreen, Miller shared, “It was an ideal set for youths to be on.”

Along with Marlowe, Miller additionally shares a 6-month-old daughter with boyfriend Oli Inexperienced. “There have been animals in all places and other people in unimaginable costumes,” she gushed.

The actress additionally detailed a touching second that Marlowe and Costner, director and star of Horizon, shared.

“I’ve this {photograph} of Marlowe and Kevin across the monitor and he’s bought one headphone in his ear and he gave her the opposite, he’s bought his arm ’around her and I’ve an image from the again and it was so particular,” Miller mentioned. “He’s such a household man.”

Miller’s daughter wasn’t the one baby of an actor who had the possibility to be within the movie. Hayes Costner, son of Horizon director and star Kevin, will make his performing debut within the new theatrical franchise, and Miller dished about what the pair had been like on set.

Miller known as Hayes “so candy” and added, “He was so excited to be there, he was so critical in regards to the work.”

As for the father-son duo working collectively, the American-British actress revealed, “Kevin actually held him to job, he didn’t give him particular therapy, he was arduous on him and I believe Hayes beloved it.”

”[Hayes is] great and I believe would do an increasing number of of it,” she mentioned.

Kevin beforehand spoke extremely of his son’s involvement in Horizon, calling Hayes efficiency “actually lovely.”

He additionally defended the familial casting, explaining, “I’ve not shoved my kids into the enterprise. I notice there’s so many younger actors that might simply kill to be on this film and I don’t wish to take these elements away from them simply ‘trigger I can place my very own kids in.”

“However on this occasion, it was a smaller half,” he added. “I selfishly needed him with me for the week, two weeks he was with me.”

Horizon: An American Saga additionally stars Sam Worthington, Abbey Lee, Luke Wilson, Ella Hunt, Isabelle Fuhrman and Jamie Campbell Bower. Half one hits theaters on Friday, June 28.