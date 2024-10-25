‘Should Never be a Problem’

The defending champion Boston Celtics went to 2-0 within the early season after defeating the Washington Wizards on the street, 122-102.
The Wizards struck early, because of Jordan Poole’s glimpses of a bounce-back season with 17 first quarter factors on 5-6 from three. Washington was up eight in direction of the top of the primary, the sport was even tied till 4 minutes to go within the first half.
Then the juggernaut Celtics got here to play, who went on a 43-19 run going into the fourth quarter, rapidly getting up 30 like they’ve been so accustomed to. They made 17 triples after an NBA document 29 on Opening Night time.
Jayson Tatum continued his post-Olympic revenge tour to start the season nonetheless in MVP-caliber type with 25 factors, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, whereas Birthday boy Jaylen Brown additionally had himself an outing as effectively. The Finals MVP put up 27 factors, eight rebounds, three assists, and 4 steals on 10-20 from the sphere as a plus-22. He and Tatum each outscored the Wizards starters by one level. In truth, Poole completed with six threes and the remainder of the crew had only one (7-36).
Derrick White continued his unbelievable all-around play as one of the enjoyable gamers to observe and greatest two-way gamers within the sport, with 19 factors, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 threes as a plus-33. He has been scorching from three within the first two video games making 10 of 17. Neemias Queta even made offered power in his 13 minutes off the bench with 12 factors, seven rebounds on 5-7 capturing. He held opponents to 4-10 capturing, and Queta’s play on the glass was relentless for an ideal signal shifting ahead for him within the rotation this season.
Who additionally confirmed nice indicators as an enormous piece this season was Payton Pritchard, who went off after a gradual opener capturing the ball badly. He responded with 15 of his personal on 5-10 from three. Pritchard banked in one other Finals-resemblance shot on the finish of the third, the place he was past half court docket close to the bench and heaved one. You simply had a sense it was going figuring out how elite Pritchard is now recognized for being at these. Although, the shot was late after the buzzer and didn’t depend.
Pritchard talked about sustaining the identical power and focus that Boston had on Banner night time after lastly getting their rings.
“That ought to by no means be an issue, particularly with our group,” mentioned Pritchard. “We like to play basketball, so, there could possibly be no one within the health club and we’d wanna hoop. I imply that’s the mindset I take no less than, and I really feel like all people in right here simply desires to play ball, so it ought to by no means be an issue.”
The Celtics guard additional mentioned the important thing to preserving that very same power from the way in which they got here out to open the brand new season Tuesday, detaching themselves from their championship previous.
“Simply coming in able to compete,” Pritchard added. “We go into observe and play five-on-five and all play exhausting and nobody’s there watching, so even when it’s an empty we’re gonna are available in and play exhausting.”
Boston is displaying they’re approaching the 2017 Warriors degree of simply dominating groups and beginning blowouts, going up 30-plus within the blink of a watch. The group appears to be like even scarier than final yr and doesn’t even have Kristaps Porzingis but. The practice will look to maintain shifting in that path Saturday night time in Detroit towards the Pistons.