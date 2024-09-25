Shop This Sweatproof Foundation From One/Size by Patrick Starrr

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We obtain compensation once you click on on a hyperlink and make a purchase order. Be taught extra!

Patrick Starrr is a shining star — minus the shine, after all. As one of many OG digital creators within the magnificence area and the founding father of the cult-favorite cosmetics firm One/Measurement, this make-up artist is aware of the key behind easy pores and skin. In spite of everything, the model’s bestselling setting sprays and powders have repeatedly gone viral! Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Girl Gaga and Kim Kardashian have all used the On ‘Til Daybreak Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray.

Starrr can be a licensed esthetician with 600 hours of training and a state board examination underneath his belt, so he really understands the science of skincare. “Esthetician faculty was the perfect factor I might ever do in my magnificence profession,” Starrr completely instructed Us Weekly. “It was a observe of redefining who I’m as a lover of magnificence.”

And at present, One/Measurement has simply added a brand-new product to the line-up: Flip Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Basis! This weightless full protection basis delivers a soft-matte end to blur pores and skin with out blocking pores.. “Our formulation permits that viscosity to set onto the pores and skin, in order that means once you shake it, it turns again into primarily a strong state,” Starrr mentioned. “So, that’s what provides it that waterproof, sweat-proof, longwear property.”

“Folks need to really feel good and look good,” Starrr instructed Us. “So why not give them the chance to remodel and really feel their full beat fantasy?” Store this drop at Sephora!

Get the One/Measurement by Patrick Starrr Flip Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Basis for simply $44 at Sephora!

Accessible in 38 totally different shades, the Flip Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Basis embraces the inclusivity of One/Measurement. “I needed everybody to really feel full beat, full glam.” He even consulted with influencer Nyadollie and fellow make-up artists on product growth to execute a variety of pores and skin tone choices.

What does One/Measurement imply to Starrr? “It means we’re altering the sport,” he instructed Us. “It implies that we’re breaking down boundaries of what magnificence is supposed to be. For me to say that this model stands for everyone. The identify [One/Size] was from me procuring and never with the ability to discover garments to suit me. However I mentioned, ‘Make-up is a one measurement matches all.’”

Get the One/Measurement by Patrick Starrr Flip Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Basis for simply $44 at Sephora!

Starrr shared his different magnificence holy grails with Us Weekly. “On ‘Til Daybreak for certain, particularly for physique make-up,” he mentioned. “Our primers are so, so revolutionary. Safe the Sweat and Oil Sucker are simply my necessities as a result of I would like individuals on the market to really feel assured for his or her make-up to final all day. I’m from Orlando, Florida. So, I actually knew at an early age how one can stamp a full beat face.”

Go full glam with Starrr’s latest basis by One/Measurement at Sephora!

See It! Get the One/Measurement by Patrick Starrr Flip Up the Base Full Beat Waterproof Liquid Basis for simply $44 at Sephora!

Not what you’re searching for? Discover extra from One/Measurement by Patrick Starrr right here and store all different merchandise at Sephora right here!