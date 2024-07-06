Shop the Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask for 30% Off

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

K18 has been taking the sweetness world by storm. With a sea of celeb and influencer followers, together with Simone Biles, Alix Earle and Nara Smith, plus limitless TikTok love, K18 has turn into one of the vital sought-after hair care manufacturers for its deeply reparative qualities.

Amongst its largest superfans is Sofia Richie Grainge, who’s been utilizing the merchandise for years and have become a model ambassador in 2023. Her favourite formulation embody the Molecular Restore Hair Oil and the Go away-In Molecular Restore Hair Masks that she refers to as her “holy grail.” Each of those picks together with different K18 best-sellers are at the moment on sale at Goal for as much as 47 p.c off.

All three sizes of the Sofia Richie-loved hair masks are discounted for a restricted time, with the largest deal on the 5-ounce bottle (at the moment $78, often $112). The 1.7-ounce bottle is $59.99 proper now (often $75) and the 0.5-ounce bottle is $25.99 (often $29).

The viral phenomenon is knowledgeable, at-home hair remedy that repairs and restores keratin ranges, strengthens every strand’s cuticle and situations and rebuilds any weakened or brittle areas.

Under, we rounded up a number of extra of the very best K18 offers operating proper now, however you possibly can store the model’s full discounted choice heading in the right direction.com. Plus, throughout Sephora’s first-ever Summer season Deal Week occurring by way of July 10, the sweetness retailer is providing 25 p.c off shampoos and conditioners, together with these from K18, in addition to as much as 50 p.c off make-up, perfume and skincare.

