Shop the Best ‘Emily in Paris’ Merch and Outfits Seen in the Show

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

C’est tres magnifique! On the heels of its fifth season renewal, Emily in Paris continues to roll out stylish collaborations.

Whereas advertising and marketing genius Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) has brainstormed no scarcity of collabs as a part of her job at Agence Grateau (Pierre Cadault x Rimowa, anybody?), the hit Netflix sequence has additionally launched no scarcity of real-life collections. In November, Tub & Physique Works will launch a spread of candles, fragrances, hand soaps, physique lotions and extra ($2 to $37) in 4 show-inspired scents, together with a revived buyer favourite.

Different current official Emily in Paris collections embrace Diff Eyewear sun shades, Little Phrases Undertaking bracelets, a crepe-ready fruit unfold assortment with St. Dalfour, Literie scented candles, Chillhouse press-on nails, make-up and skin-care with India-based Tint Cosmetics and extra. Vestiaire Collective additionally debuted a classy edit impressed by the wardrobes of Emily and her greatest associates Camille (Camille Razat) and Mindy (Ashley Park), the latter of whom sells a couture gown for 3,000 euros via the web designer market.

Paramount’s on-line store additionally provides sweaters, tees, equipment, residence items and extra impressed by the present’s first season, which initially aired on Paramount Community earlier than getting picked up by Netflix.

Following the Gossip Lady product placement playbook, the Darren Star-created sequence has welcomed visitor stars reminiscent of Rimowa, Augustinus Bader, Ami Paris, Boucheron, Christian Dior x Vesa and Baccarat as shoppers of Emily and Agence Grateau. The sequence has additionally teamed up with Google to assist followers store their favourite onscreen appears by aiming their Google Lens app instantly at their TV screens.

Spoiler alert: Emily in Paris season 5 will see Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) head to Rome to guide the brand new Italian department of Agence Grateau. Co-stars Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Bruno Gouery, Lucien Laviscount and Samuel Arnold will reprise their roles within the new sequence. (Make amends for what occurred in season 4 right here.)

Whereas followers await Em’s Roman vacation in season 5, store a few of the greatest Emily in Paris merch (each official and unofficial) alongside trend, magnificence, baggage and extra seen within the present. From Rimowa’s iconic suitcases and trendy sun shades, to official cookbooks and fruit unfold units, see our high picks under.

The Greatest Emily in Paris Collaborations to Store On-line

Flip your own home right into a Parisian cafe with St. Dalfour’s Emily in Paris present set contains orange marmalade, 4 fruits and strawberry spreads, plus a serving spoon and coupons for 2 free 100-oz. jars.

Diff x Emily in Paris Sun shades Assortment

Diff’s four-piece line of assertion eyewear contains cat-eye frames, outsized sq. sunnies, frameless gold taupe mirrored sun shades and extra kinds impressed by Emily, Mindy, Sylvie and Pierre. Purchases include a crimson beret present with buy to finish your look.

Little Phrases Undertaking x Emily in Paris Jewellery

Little Phrases Undertaking’s four-piece Emily in Paris assortment contains bracelets with “Amour,” “Bonjour,” “Be Candy” and “Cheers.” They’re completed with charming beads within the shapes of macarons, champagne and baguettes.

Baccarat x Emily in Paris

A twist on the French luxurious home’s iconic puffed crystal Coeur Amor coronary heart, Baccarat’s “Heartbreak” decor is impressed by the perfume bottle dreamed up by Maison Lavaux founder Antoine Lambert (performed by William Abadie) in season three.

Use code JUST4U for $100 off

Literie x Emily in Paris

Literie’s Emily in Paris candle assortment contains three scents: Ache au Chocolat (cocoa and butter), Berets & Bouquets (poppies and rose) and Extra French by the Day (santal and vanilla). They’re additionally accessible individually for $45 every.

Lillet x Emily In Paris

It will not be Champére, however Lillet’s Emily in Paris aperitif set is prepared so that you can toast season 4 and what’s to return in season 5. It comes with a bottle of Lillet Blanc aperitif wine, two glasses 4 customized cocktail napkins, crimson candlesticks and a recipe for Maison Lillet’s “Emily Lillet Royale” drink.

Eye M by Ileana Makri x Emily in Paris

A part of Saks Fifth Avenue’s unique Emily in Paris assortment celebrating the present’s second season, jewellery designer Ileana Makri’s Eye M line contains 18-karat gold-plated earrings, chain necklaces and beaded wire bracelets. The items are presently on sale for 50 p.c off.

Michel Germain x Emily in Paris Fragrances

Michel Germain’s Emily in Paris perfume assortment contains Romantic, a citrus-woody scent; and Pour Homme, which has notes of cardamom, orange and water flower.

Emily in Paris Assortment at Paramount Store

Darren Star’s sequence initially debuted at Paramount Community earlier than getting picked up by Netflix for its second season and past. The community’s on-line store provides sweaters, T-shirts, jewellery, water bottles and different merch impressed by Emily in Paris season one — making the proper items for longtime followers or anybody on the lookout for present throwbacks.

Make-up Revolution Emily in Paris Magnificence Collectiopierrens

Final fall, Make-up Revolution and Emily in Paris launched an reasonably priced cosmetics assortment ($6 to $27). Whereas many gadgets are bought out on the sweetness model’s web site, a number of items are nonetheless accessible at Goal.

Official Emily in Paris Cookbooks

Vahdam x Emily in Paris Teas

First launched in 2022, Vahdam’s limited-edition Emily in Paris assortment characteristic unique teas and present units impressed by the Metropolis of Lights.

Essence x Emily In Paris

Inexpensive cruelty-free magnificence model Essence launched its Emily in Paris make-up assortment final yr, and lots of gadgets are nonetheless accessible on Amazon and Ulta. The vary contains lip plumping oils, eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, matte lipsticks and extra.

The place to Store Merchandise Seen Onscreen in Emily in Paris

This cellphone case is just like the classic camera-inspired accent that protects Emily’s iPhone.

Augustinus Bader Emily is tasked with brainstorming a marketing campaign for Augustinus Bader’s hair oil, which is infused with the corporate’s revolutionary TFC8 advanced that’s identified to “create an optimum setting for the physique’s innate processes of restore and renewal.” The oil is formulated to guard and rebuilt the hair shaft to permit for wholesome hair progress.

Delsey Paris’ shiny crimson Caumartin suitcase visitor stars in season three, episode TK. Though the precise piece is barely accessible in Europe, les Americains can store the same Helium Aero baggage in a shiny brick crimson hue.

Rimowa’s traditional aluminum suitcases are featured in season two of Emily in Paris when Emily pitches the luxurious journey model to create a “cheesy” collaboration with fictional designer Pierre Cadault. Rimowa chief advertising and marketing officer Emelie De Vitis instructed Rolling Stone that present creator Darren Star is a fan of the model: “When the Emily in Paris staff reached out with the suggestion that Rimowa organically combine into the brand new season as a part of a collaboration storyline, we determined to permit them complete artistic freedom with our model and merchandise.”

Emily pairs Saint Laurent’s mini Gaby bucket bag with items from Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Zadig & Voltaire.

French magnificence model Violette_FR’s three-in-one Boum-Boum Milk makes an apperance on Emily’s self-importance. The cream spray works as a toner, serum and moisturizer in a single

Store Unofficial Emily in Paris-Impressed Merchandise