Shooting at grocery store in Arkansas kills 3 and wounds 10 others, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooter who opened hearth Friday at a grocery retailer in Arkansas left the shop and parked automobiles riddled with bullet holes as bystanders ducked for canopy each indoors and within the parking zone, killing 3 folks and wounding 10 others, authorities mentioned.

The wounded included two regulation enforcement officers who exchanged hearth with and shot the suspect, state police mentioned. The capturing occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the Mad Butcher grocery retailer in Fordyce, a metropolis of about 3,200 folks positioned 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

“It’s tragic, our hearts are damaged,” Col. Mike Hagar, director of the Arkansas State Police and public security secretary, instructed reporters Friday.

Police recognized the suspected shooter as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey of New Edinburg. He was taken to jail and charged with three counts of capital homicide, whereas different expenses are nonetheless pending. No court docket date had been set, in response to the inmate roster.

A state police spokesperson didn’t know if Posey had an lawyer, and the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned it had no info.

Neither the officers’ nor Posey’s accidents had been life threatening. The remaining accidents ranged from “not life-threatening to extraordinarily important,” Hagar mentioned.

It’s the most recent mass capturing the place a grocery retailer is its backdrop. A white supremacist in 2022 killed 10 Black folks at a Buffalo grocery store. That capturing got here slightly greater than a yr after one at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store, the place 10 folks had been killed.

Police didn’t instantly say whether or not the capturing occurred inside or outdoors the shop. Police didn’t determine the victims and haven’t launched a motive for the capturing.

Roderick Rogers, a member of the town council, mentioned he known as the county sheriff when workers at his restaurant close by notified him of the capturing.

Rogers mentioned when he obtained there, he noticed folks operating for canopy in each route, even one operating to the hospital close by.

“Folks had been simply leaping into automobiles to get to security,” Rogers mentioned.

Video posted on social media confirmed a minimum of one individual mendacity within the parking zone, whereas one other captured a number of gunshots ringing out.

Amiya Doherty mentioned she was in her mom’s automobile within the grocery retailer’s parking zone when she heard what she was thought was fireworks. When she noticed a person holding a gun and firing, she mentioned she ducked out of view.

“I held my sister’s hand and I instructed her I like her,” Doherty instructed Little Rock tv station KATV.

Pictures from reporters on the scene confirmed a slew of bullet holes within the grocery retailer’s window, and spent shell casings strewn all through the parking zone. In video footage, native and state businesses may very well be seen responding to the scene, with a minimum of one medical helicopter touchdown close by.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders mentioned she had been briefed on the capturing.

“I’m grateful to regulation enforcement and first responders for his or her fast and heroic motion to save lots of lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all these impacted by this.”

The White Home mentioned President Joe Biden has been briefed on the capturing and his crew will proceed to maintain him up to date.

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his native fuel station in Fordyce to replenish his automobile when he heard what he thought had been fireworks from a close-by vendor’s stand.

“We heard a number of little pops,” he mentioned.

He then noticed folks operating from the Mad Butcher grocery retailer into the parking zone, and one individual mendacity on the bottom. He started recording video along with his cellphone earlier than the gunfire escalated.

“The police began to point out up, after which there was huge gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he mentioned. “The bullets had been simply flying.”

___

Related Press reporters Beatrice Dupuy in New York and Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report

Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved.