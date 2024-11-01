Shonda Rhimes, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set for Voting Advocacy Trivia Livestream

Shonda Rhimes will be a part of Debbie Allen alongside different castmembers from Gray’s Anatomy and Personal Observe in a Get Out The Vote trivia occasion on Sunday, introduced in partnership with MoveOn political advocacy group.

The livestreamed competitors can be free to the general public, although organizers ask that attendees remind three of their family members to vote earlier than becoming a member of.

Along with Rhimes and Allen, Florida rep. Maxwell Frost will attend the occasion, together with Shondaland actors Kate Walsh, Amy Brenneman, Jessica Capshaw, Midori Francis, Jason George, Anthony Hill, Chris, Lowell, James Pickens Jr., Harry Shum Jr. and KaDee Strickland.

The group will cut up into two groups, competing in Gray’s Anatomy and Personal Observe trivia questions, whereas additionally gifting away prizes and inspiring all attendees to vote and volunteer for Kamala Harris and the Democratic ticket.

“There are simply 4 days left till polls shut and we’ve to depart all of it on the sector and go away no stone unturned to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and progressives up and down the poll,” Walsh stated in a press launch. “On TV, we’ve overcome hurricanes, sinkholes, ferry accidents and extra, however that didn’t cease us, so don’t let something cease you from getting out the vote.”

George added, “We might play pretend docs on TV however we all know the stakes are very actual on this election. There may solely be a number of days left till Election Day, but it surely’s not too late to make use of our energy and make our voices heard on the poll field. After doing all of our analysis, the reply for us was clear: We’re voting for Kamala Harris and Democrats all the best way down the poll to guard our freedoms.”

MoveOn Political Motion spokesperson Britt Jacovich stated her group is spending the ultimate days earlier than Tuesday’s election “reminding voters to make use of their energy and elect leaders who will defend your freedoms, together with your rights to abortion and reproductive healthcare.”

She continued, “Healthcare choices needs to be between a affected person and their physician – not dictated by Donald Trump and rightwing extremists.”

The trivia competitors will happen Sunday at 5 p.m. PT. Attendees can be a part of at MoveOn.org/CodeBlue.