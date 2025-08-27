Shonda Rhimes and Hannah Berner Serve Style in Diamond Bracelets at the U.S. Open

By / August 27, 2025

BY NOW, EVERY JEWELRY enthusiast knows where and how the tennis bracelet got its name. But for those just beginning to collect or who have an interest in sparkly, the story goes like this. The legendary Chris Evert was engaged in a long rally during the 1978 U.S. Open when her bezel-set diamond bracelet went flying off of her wrist and across the court. She asked officials to stop the match until she found the bracelet. From then on, the moniker became indelibly linked to the thin, lightweight, flexible diamond bracelets that were originally known as eternity or line bracelets during the Art Deco period.

How apropos, then, that celebrities attending the 2025 U.S. Open would be wearing diamond tennis bracelets. Award-winning producer, screenwriter, and director Shonda Rhimes appeared at the USTA Foundation’s opening night gala wearing what seemed to be a double tennis bracelet, while comedian Hannah Berner was spotted sporting a delicate diamond version as she posed with Chelsea Handler at a mixed doubles match.

And there was at least one on-court sighting of a tennis bracelet in a pre-game shot of Madison Keys, who has become a brand ambassador for Brilliant Earth. The company recently launched a collaboration with Keys in time for the U.S. Open. The collection features Keys’ favorite pieces from Brilliant Earth, including tennis bracelets, diamond studs, stackable rings, and a newly designed lucky medallion that incorporates some of her favorite iconic and meaningful motifs.

Monica Rich Kosann CE Stack of Tennis Bracelets

This wasn’t the first time an athlete collaborated with a brand. After nearly 40 years of other companies marketing the tennis bracelet without her input, Evert was finally able to tell her own story. Monica Rich Kosann teamed up with Evert to create a capsule collection that honored the original design, featuring contemporary tennis bracelets with symbolic elements that captured Evert’s memories of that day.

Other independent designers and legendary fashion houses have also offered their own interpretations, riffing on the vintage bracelet that has become a wardrobe staple — a timeless style meant to be worn solo or layered, both on and off the court.

Juliana Krys’ 14K gold and diamond Lacy Tennis bracelet with evil eye closures that are a recurring symbol in her collection.

Lizzie Mandler’s 18k yellow gold Wave Eclat tennis bracelet with white diamonds.

Jade Trau’s Vanguard Diamond Line Bracelet features three emerald-cut diamonds accompanied by 22 round, brilliant cut diamonds.

Walter Faith’s Keynes 18K white gold and Baguette Diamond Tennis Bracelet.

Harry Winston brace of 22.09 TCW of oval diamonds set in platinum.

