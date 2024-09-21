Shohei Ohtani surpasses 50-50 milestone in spectacular fashion with a 3-homer, 2-steal game

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani regarded up at a visiting crowd that turned out to cheer him and the Los Angeles Dodgers — and ended up attending to witness one of many biggest particular person performances, and seasons, in main league historical past.

Followers lifted their telephones to seize the second and chanted “M-V-P!” as Ohtani rounded the bases after he cleared the fence for the fiftieth time, turning into the primary main league participant with no less than 50 dwelling runs and and 50 stolen bases in a season.

Essentially the most superb factor about it? Ohtani’s day wasn’t even completed.

Ohtani raced previous the 50-50 milestone in probably the most spectacular sport of his history-making profession, turning into the primary massive league participant to hit three homers and steal two bases in a sport throughout a 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Thursday that additionally secured a playoff spot for the Dodgers.

“I virtually cried, to be sincere,” Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas mentioned. “It was a number of feelings due to every thing that occurs behind the scenes that we acquired to witness each single day.”

Los Angeles’ $700 million Japanese celebrity hit his forty ninth homer within the sixth inning, his fiftieth within the seventh and his 51st within the ninth. He completed 6 for six with 10 RBIs whereas turning into the primary massive league participant to hit three homers and steal two bases in a sport.

“It was one thing I needed to recover from as shortly as doable. And, you already know, it’s one thing that I’m going to cherish for a really very long time,” Ohtani mentioned by way of an interpreter in a televised interview.

Ohtani reached the second deck in right-center on two of his three homers at LoanDepot Park. Within the sixth inning, he launched a 1-1 slider from George Soriano 438 toes for his forty ninth.

Ohtani hit his 50th homer within the seventh, an opposite-field, two-run shot to left towards Marlins reliever Mike Baumann. Then, within the ninth, his 51st traveled 440 feet to right-center, a three-run shot towards Marlins second baseman Vidal Brujan, who got here in to pitch with the sport out of hand.

“To be sincere, I’m the one in all probability most shocked,” Ohtani mentioned. “I don’t know the place this got here from, however I’m glad that it was going effectively at present.”

Ohtani got here into the sport with 48 homers and 49 steals. He took care of the stolen bases early, swiping his 50th in the first and his 51st within the second. He has been profitable on his final 28 stolen base makes an attempt.

He broke the Dodgers’ franchise report of 49 homers set by Shawn Inexperienced in 2001. And he grew to become the third participant in main league historical past with no less than six hits, three homers and 10 RBIs in a sport, becoming a member of Cincinnati’s Walker Cooper in 1949 and Washington’s Anthony Rendon in 2017.

“THIS GUY IS UNREAL!!!” LeBron James posted on X.

Ohtani has 120 RBIs, trailing solely Aaron Decide of the New York Yankees (53 homers, 136 RBIs) in each classes.

Ohtani reached the 50-50 milestone in his one hundred and fiftieth sport. He was already the sixth participant in main league historical past and the quickest ever to succeed in 40 dwelling runs and 40 stolen bases in a season, needing simply 126 video games.

His earlier profession excessive in homers was 46 for the Los Angeles Angels in 2021, when he additionally made 23 begins on the mound and gained his first of two American League MVP awards.

It was one other memorable night time for Ohtani at LoanDepot Park, the place he struck out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout of the USA for the ultimate out of the 2023 World Baseball Basic championship whereas enjoying for Japan.

“I’ve had maybe probably the most memorable moments right here in my profession,” Ohtani mentioned, “and this stadium has change into one among my favourite stadiums.”

Already the consensus greatest participant in baseball whose accomplishments as a pitcher and batter outpaced even Babe Ruth, Ohtani reached new heights as an offensive participant whereas taking the 12 months off from pitching.

Ohtani signed his $700 million, 10-year take care of the Dodgers final December. The 2-way star, who beforehand spent six years with the Los Angeles Angels, has performed completely at designated hitter this season as he rehabilitates after surgical procedure a 12 months in the past for an injured elbow ligament.

He completed a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday, including a run-scoring single and two doubles. He was thrown out at third base whereas attempting to stretch his second double right into a triple.

“There’s nothing you actually can say as a result of there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” teammate and former MVP Mookie Betts mentioned. “He’s simply too good.”

First base was open when Ohtani got here as much as bat within the seventh, however Marlins supervisor Skip Schumaker determined towards deliberately strolling him with the Marlins trailing 11-3.

“If it was a decent sport, one-run lead or we’re down one, I in all probability put him on,” Schumaker mentioned. “Down that many runs, that’s a nasty transfer baseball-wise, karma-wise, baseball god-wise. … I feel out of respect for the sport, we have been going to go after him. He hit the house run. That’s simply a part of the deal. He’s hit (51) of them. He’s probably the most proficient participant I’ve ever seen.”

Preparation was a key to Ohtani turning into the primary member of the 50-50 membership. He usually huddled with the staff’s hitting coaches and studied video of opposing pitchers to know their tendencies with hitters and baserunners.

“I see all of the work he places in,” catcher Will Smith mentioned not too long ago. “It’s not like he goes on the market and it’s too straightforward for him. He works tougher than anyone. He scouts actually laborious. He’s enjoying a distinct sport so it’s enjoyable to see.”

Ohtani appeared to make the 50-50 mark his mission. He elevated the frequency of his base-stealing makes an attempt, and in flip his success price went up.

However that will not be the case subsequent 12 months when he returns to the mound.

“He’s not pitching this 12 months so I feel he’s emptying the tank offensively,” supervisor Dave Roberts mentioned. “I do suppose the ability, the on-base (share), the typical, I feel he can try this as a pitcher. He’s executed one thing fairly comparable like that along with his OPS. However so far as the stolen bases go, I’m undecided about that.”

Ohtani’s teammates have loved watching him crush dwelling runs and scamper across the bases.

“I’m actually sort of attempting to study from him simply seeing the best way he goes about his day-to-day enterprise. He’s very constant, the identical demeanor all through,” outfielder Tommy Edman mentioned not too long ago. “I feel that’s why he’s such an excellent participant.”

Third baseman Max Muncy added, “Each night time I really feel like he does one thing that we haven’t seen.”

What’s subsequent for Ohtani?

The Dodgers are headed to the postseason in October, which will probably be one other first for Ohtani. He by no means made it there with the Angels, who by no means had a profitable report throughout his tenure in Anaheim.

One other potential first could possibly be incomes Nationwide League MVP honors as a delegated hitter. No participant who acquired most of his enjoying time as a DH — with out pitching — has ever gained MVP, though Don Baylor, Edgar Martinez and David Ortiz positioned excessive within the vote.

It will be Ohtani’s third profession MVP award.

AP Sports activities Author Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

