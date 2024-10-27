Shohei Ohtani injures shoulder, Dodgers hold off Yankees in World Series Game 2 win

All that Sport 2 noise went away when Shohei Ohtani injured his left shoulder on a failed seventh-inning stolen-base try and lay on the bottom in apparent agony. The Dodger Stadium crowd quieted rapidly, then acquired mighty tense when the Yankees almost got here again within the ninth. However whereas the harm to their iconic designated hitter hung heavy within the air, the Dodgers had been in a position to feed off the Freddie Freeman frenzy from an evening earlier with a 4-2 win Saturday night time to take a commanding 2-0 edge on this best-of-seven Fall Traditional.