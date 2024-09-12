Shohei Ohtani inches closer to MLB’s first 50-50 season as Dodgers star hits 47th homer, steals 48th base

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani took one other step towards baseball’s first 50-50 season Wednesday night time. Two steps, actually. Ohtani slugged his forty seventh house run of the season and stole his forty eighth base within the Dodgers’ win over the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium (LAD 10, CHC 8). The Dodgers have 16 video games remaining as Ohtani makes a run at 50-50.

Right here is Ohtani’s house run Wednesday night time:

“We all positively know what is going on on. It is enjoyable to look at,” Dodgers catcher Will Smith stated after the sport (through MLB.com). “It is enjoyable to get an opportunity to see it each night time. I assume he’ll do it. I am simply making an attempt to get pleasure from it as he tries to get there, however extra importantly he is making an attempt to assist us win ballgames.”

The 48 stolen bases are by far probably the most of Ohtani’s profession — he had by no means stolen greater than 26 bases in a season previous to 2024 — and Wednesday’s house run set a brand new profession excessive as properly, eclipsing the 46 he hit in 2021, his first MVP season with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani has hit no less than 44 house runs in three of the final 4 years.

Wednesday was the twelfth time this season Ohtani hit a house run and stole a base in the identical recreation, properly forward of second-place Francisco Lindor (seven instances). The all-time report is 13 such video games. This is the leaderboard:

Rickey Henderson, 1986: 13 Bobby Bonds, 1973: 12 Ronald Acuña Jr., 2023: 12 Shohei Ohtani, 2024: 12 4 gamers tied with 11 (most not too long ago Christian Yelich in 2019)

Ohtani joined the 40-40 membership with a walk-off grand slam on Aug. 24. He reached 40-40 in 129 group video games, by far the quickest in historical past. That is the sixth 40-40 season in historical past. Acuña (2023), Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Bonds (1996), and Jose Canseco (1988) have the others. Ohtani is the primary participant with as many as 47 homers and 48 steals in a single season.

Wednesday’s recreation raised Ohtani’s batting line to .292/.375/.617 in his first season with the Dodgers. He leads the Nationwide League in homers (47), runs (116), slugging proportion (.617), OPS (.992), whole bases (353), and WAR (7.2), amongst different issues.