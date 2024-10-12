Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers prepare to face Yu Darvish in NLDS Game 5

LOS ANGELES — When Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts bought on the rostrum for his press convention on Thursday, all the eye was on whether or not he was going to announce a pitching plan for Friday’s Nationwide League Division Sequence Recreation 5. It wasn’t revealed till a lot later.
On this marquee matchup, the Dodgers will want their offense from Recreation 4 to hold over in opposition to Darvish.
“I feel for us, it’s simply being able to hit,” stated supervisor Dave Roberts. “He doesn’t give in, however when he throws his slider, curveball within the strike zone or makes a mistake with the fastball, we’ve bought to be able to hit it. I do really feel if we are able to put stress on him early, that places us in a great place.”
In Recreation 2 of the NLDS, Darvish had his approach in opposition to the Dodgers’ offense. Outdoors of Mookie Betts virtually hitting a homer within the first and a rally that fell quick within the second inning, the Dodgers didn’t do a lot in opposition to the Japanese right-hander.
Over seven dominant innings, Darvish threw seven several types of pitches. Having that vast of an arsenal, in fact, helps any hurler have success protecting any offense keep off-balance.
On Friday, one of the simplest ways L.A. can get again on observe is to get to Darvish early. The excellent news for the Dodgers is that they have Shohei Ohtani main off, and he’s greater than able to doing simply that.
Ohtani, nevertheless, has struggled in opposition to his childhood hero in a small pattern. The Dodgers’ two-way celebrity is simply 1-for-8 off Darvish in his profession, together with going 0-for-3 in Recreation 2.
“Clearly, he’s a very good pitcher and pitched effectively in opposition to us,” Ohtani stated by way of interpreter Will Ireton. “I feel he’s additionally very artful as effectively, so there isn’t precisely one particular factor that basically stands out.”
Whereas the Dodgers will look to Ohtani to guide, the remainder of the order will even have to enhance in opposition to Darvish. Betts, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy every have 40 or extra profession at-bats in opposition to Darvish. Betts is 8-for-43 with 4 doubles and a homer. Freeman is 10-for-40 with three homers and Muncy is 10-for-41 with two homers.
In a win-or-go-home state of affairs, the Padres might be fast going to their vaunted bullpen if Darvish runs into some hassle. However for the Dodgers, the important thing to a win is fairly easy: Discover a strategy to get to Darvish early. One thing they haven’t been capable of do within the postseason.
“My type is to go on the mound and take a look at how the hitters are reacting after which go about what I’ll do. I’ve all the time been like that,” Darvish stated by way of an interpreter. “I don’t essentially have a concrete plan proper now. However tomorrow, that’s form of what I’m seeking to do.”