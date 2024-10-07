Shocking Soap Opera Exits: Kelly Monaco, Alison Sweeney, More

When cleaning soap opera stars depart their roles, it may be as surprising as their exhibits’ plotlines.

Alison Sweeney shocked longtime Days of Our Lives followers in 2014 when she introduced she’d be exiting the sequence after 21 years.

“I’ve been on Days of Our Lives since I used to be 16 years previous, and I’ve by no means had greater than a two-week trip in that complete time,” the actress, who joined Days in 1993, mentioned on The Ellen DeGeneres Present on the time. “I’m celebrating my twenty first 12 months, and I made a decision that it’s going to be my final 12 months with the present.”

Nonetheless, not all cleaning soap stars transfer on of their very own accord. In 2019, Daniel Goddard revealed that he’d been ousted from The Younger and the Stressed.

“I’m as shocked and gutted as you might be,” Goddard, who performed Cane Ashby on the daytime TV present, wrote by way of social media on the time.

Maintain scrolling for extra surprising cleaning soap opera exits via the years.