Shirtless Orlando Bloom, Bikini-Clad Katy Perry Jump Out of Helicopter

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are taking their like to new heights.

Bloom, 47, and Perry, 39, had been seen gearing as much as bounce out of a helicopter and right into a physique of water in a submit shared by the pop star through Instagram on Monday, August 12. Within the clip, a shirtless Bloom caught his tongue out whereas Perry, who rocked a neon orange bikini, flipped the digital camera round and confirmed her wind-blown hair and goggles wrapped round her brow.

The pair counted down collectively earlier than pushing off of the helicopter whereas holding palms. As they hit the water, the video flipped to Bloom’s perspective as he emerged from bubbles. In one other snap from their journey, Perry and Bloom’s silhouettes had been seen within the air as they had been photographed mid-jump.

“Like the celebrities are within the sky, you and I’ll discover one another in each single life,” Perry captioned the submit.

Bloom and Perry started courting in 2016, however referred to as it quits the following 12 months. The twosome finally rekindled their romance and Bloom proposed to the previous American Idol choose in February 2019.

Whereas Bloom and Perry have but to tie the knot, a supply completely advised Us Weekly in Might that “they’re hoping to make issues official by the top of the 12 months.” Per the insider, the duo would “desire” if their nuptials happen “when the time is true for each of them.”

“It’s going to seemingly occur when it’s least anticipated,” the supply mentioned.

Lower than a 12 months after Bloom popped the query to Perry, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The insider famous that Bloom and Perry “have mentioned having extra kids” of their future. (Bloom can be a dad to son Flynn, 13, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.)

“They’re positively on the identical web page when it comes to desirous to proceed to develop their household,” the insider mentioned.

To Bloom, his and Perry’s relationship is ideal. “I wouldn’t change it for something, even when typically it looks like, ‘How will we do that?’” Bloom mentioned throughout an look on Trevor Noah’s “What Now?” podcast in April. “As a result of we’ve obtained these two large careers and lives — and hers is even … it’s like a universe typically.”

He continued, “However I believe I simply preserve coming again to her and attempting to carry her hand and stroll her again to the sand pit and be like … we’re simply gonna construct a sandcastle.”