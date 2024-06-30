Shilese Jones will miss Paris Olympics after injury at gymnastics trials

MINNEAPOLIS — No one pictured Paris with out Shilese Jones.

Staff USA suffered a slew of devastating accidents in fast succession on the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, together with one that can take Jones out of the Paris Video games.

USA Gymnastics introduced Saturday that, after analysis, Jones is not going to be persevering with by way of to the ultimate day of trials Sunday, slashing her hopes of creating the Paris workforce.

Jones, a 21-year-old from Seattle, was a near-lock for the Olympic workforce after successful six world championship medals prior to now two years.

Whereas warming up on the vault at Friday’s trials, Jones landed quick and instantly cradled her knee.

She is the third front-runner for the Paris workforce to endure a season-ending harm this week in Minneapolis. Skye Blakely ruptured her Achilles in coaching on Wednesday and Kayla DiCello suffered the identical harm on the prime of Friday’s competitors.

Jones obtained medical consideration after her vault and was carried off the competitors ground, however all seemed to be nicely when she re-entered the world. She tried one other warmup vault, however balked, unable to finish her run.

Nonetheless, Jones rallied by way of seen grimaces of ache and hit her finest occasion, the uneven bars. She earned the best rating of the night time with a 14.675.

Jones carried out a barely simpler routine than traditional, omitting a tough talent, a laid-out Jaeger, on the prime. The dismount was stable, however she limped off the ground after the impression to her injured knee.

After that routine, she scratched the remainder of the meet.

Jones additionally withdrew final month from the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Price, Texas, nursing an unrelated shoulder harm. She filed a petition with USA Gymnastics to compete at trials, which was accredited.

In 2021, Jones simply missed the Tokyo Olympic workforce, ending tenth at trials. Later that 12 months she misplaced her father, who had inspired her to attempt as soon as extra for an Olympic berth.

Her solely all-around displaying this 12 months was the Core Hydration Traditional in Might, the place Jones solidified herself as Staff USA’s strongest asset behind Simone Biles, ending second within the all-around competitors and successful the uneven bars.