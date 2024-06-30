Shifty Shellshock’s Family Breaks Silence on Crazy Town Frontman’s Death

The household of Shifty Shellshock, actual identify Seth Binzer, has damaged their silence following the Loopy City frontman’s loss of life at age 49.

“To Seth, the world was artwork — he cherished each a part of it, from music and trend to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles,” Shellshock’s household stated in a press release to The Solar on Saturday, June 29. “He cherished his three boys greater than something, and his dedication to his music and followers by no means wavered.”

Shellshock was discovered lifeless in his Los Angeles residence on Monday, June 24. Three days later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the performer’s explanation for loss of life was an unintentional drug overdose.

Shellshock is survived by three kids — sons Halo, Gage and Phoenix — whom he shared with three totally different girls, and who the assertion known as his “proudest accomplishments.”

Associated: Celeb Deaths of 2024: Stars We Misplaced This Yr

Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Velocity Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died on the age of 51 throughout a deadly aircraft crash on January 5. Oliver was touring residence from a Caribbean trip together with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with spouse Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Shellshock’s historical past with substance abuse was no secret, as he had appeared on VH1 reveals Celeb Rehab and Sober Home early in his profession. He appeared on each actuality reveals for 2 seasons. (Shellshock based the rap rock band Loopy City in 1995 with Bret “Epic” Mazur.)

“Seth struggled with habit all through his life, he did so on a really public platform which was notably difficult,” his household’s assertion continued. “God is aware of he tried so onerous to beat his demons however sadly he misplaced his battle.”

They concluded, “Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth’s larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul however he was an attractive one and he had a coronary heart of gold.”

Loopy City’s supervisor, Howie Hubberman, confirmed Shellshock’s overdose to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 27. “Seth Binzer, after battling habit and Loopy City’s speedy success with ‘Butterfly,’ by no means was in a position to attain out on a extra profitable degree to cope with his addictions,” Hubberman stated. “All of us tried, however in the end all of us failed, or Shifty would nonetheless be right here.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: ’90s Pop Stars: Then and Now

From Britney Spears to ‘NSync, our favourite ’90s pop stars have modified a lot over time — click on via to see how time has handled the singers

The assertion continued, “The reason for loss of life was a mixture of pharmaceuticals and street-purchased medication. Shifty was a good friend and actually needed to get himself mounted — sadly, nobody had the precise instruments to do that, myself included.”

A consultant for Shellshock advised Us on Tuesday, June 25, described the rapper as a “brave fighter filled with expertise, mild, compassion, love and style.”

“He might be missed by so many. He was a type of souls that was magnetic,” the rep added. “We are going to miss you, Seth. Thanks in your skills and contributions to our music trade. We have been all blessed to have had you.”