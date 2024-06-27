Seth Binzer, who was identified to followers as Shifty Shellshock and the frontman for the rap-rock band Loopy City, died on Monday, in accordance with the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Workplace. Binzer was 49 years outdated.

Binzer died at a residence in Los Angeles, in accordance with the Medical Examiner. No explanation for loss of life has been launched and an investigation is underway as to the trigger and method of his loss of life, in accordance with the entry for the late musician on the workplace’s web site.

After years of collaborating as The Brimstone Sluggers, Loopy City was shaped in 1999 when Binzer and Bret “Epic” Mazur introduced in 5 musicians — Rust Epique, Doug Miller, James Bradley Jr., Antonio Lorenzo Valli and Adam Goldstein — to spherical out the band. Success got here shortly to the group when its single “Butterfly” was launched. The monitor shortly rose to No. 1 on the charts and helped the band promote 1.5 million copies of its debut album, The Reward of Recreation.

This might be the band’s lone main success, as their follow-up album Darkhorse failed to provide successful single, and the group broke up in 2003. Binzer discovered a little bit of success outdoors of Loopy City when he collaborated with British producer Paul Oakenfold, contributing vocals to the hit 2002 single “Starry Eyed Shock.”

Loopy City reunited in 2007 and, in 2009, launched three songs and performed a gig in Hollywood. Occasional single releases adopted and in 2013, Mazur and Binzer frolicked engaged on an album known as The Brimstone Sluggers, which was launched two years later. In 2016, they toured with different ’00s bands with the Make America Rock Once more live performance. Mazur left the band in 2017.

Binzer then had some low-profile skirmishes with the regulation and made headlines in 2023 when a struggle between him and guitarist Bobby Reeves led to Loopy City being kicked off the Nu Metallic Insanity Tour 2 by headliner Hed Pe as a gap act. He had spoken about his longtime misuse of medicine and habit and appeared on VH1’s Movie star Rehab 1 and a couple of.

Binzer is survived by two sons, Halo and Gage.