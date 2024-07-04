Sheryl Lee Ralph Asks for Prayers for Jamaica Amid Hurricane Beryl

Sheryl Lee Ralph is asking for prayers as residents of Jamaica put together themselves for Hurricane Beryl’s arrival.

The Emmy-winning actress, who’s presently on the Caribbean island for her son Etienne Maurice’s wedding ceremony this weekend, has continued to share climate updates on X (previously Twitter). The Class 4 storm was anticipated to achieve landfall noon on July 3, in line with the Nationwide Hurricane Heart.

“Now it’s beginning. I’m not going to go all the way in which on the market, but it surely’s occurring now,” she mentioned in a video Wednesday. “We’re praying for security for everyone and keep off the roads, keep inside, ‘trigger I’m going all the way in which again inside now.”

A day prior, the Abbott Elementary star gave further updates on what the climate was wanting like on the island earlier than the storm approached, writing within the put up’s caption, “Good night time from Jamaica Pray for us as you pray for others.”

“From the appears of the sky, it appears like Beryl is gonna be right here a lot ahead of the information retains saying,” Ralph added in a video. “So it’s very calm right here in Jamaica, the sky is so fantastically clear. And so they mentioned that the ocean regarded like glass as we speak. … We’ve to absorb the entire outdoors furnishings as a result of, you recognize, these issues take flight.

“I hope you’ve put oil in your lamp and are taking additional care,” she continued. “So to all people that’s right here on the island, we do not forget that [Hurricane] Gilbert was a 3 and Beryl is a 4. Wow. God bless you, goodnight.”

Although Ralph was born in Connecticut, she ceaselessly returns to the island, the place her mom Ivy Ralph O.D. was a widely known Jamaican dressmaker and the creator of the Kariba swimsuit. This week, her household was gathering there for her son’s wedding ceremony to ABC Information journalist Stephanie Wash.

“However what I don’t love is rain through the week of my wedding ceremony,” Etienne Maurice mentioned on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “I’m praying that everyone right here and in Jamaica and the Caribbean Islands are secure and all we will do is pray for the most effective.”