Sherri Papini to Break Silence on Kidnapping Hoax in 2025 Docuseries

Sherri Papini is ready to inform Investigation Discovery her facet of the story a couple of 2016 kidnapping hoax that touched off a media firestorm and landed her in jail.

Manufacturing is underway for the newest true-crime sequence unveiled by ID, which doesn’t but have a title and is scheduled to debut someday in 2025. The multi-parter is anticipated to have Papini for the primary time clarify her sudden vanishing whereas out for a morning run in her close-knit California neighborhood.

That triggered a three-week search by her household and native authorities that made international headlines, earlier than Papini was discovered on the facet of a highway, bruised and distraught. Papini claimed she had been kidnapped and held captive at gunpoint by two abusive ladies, solely to go away the authorities with questions across the eight-year saga.

In 2022, Papini was arrested and charged with orchestrating her kidnapping as an elaborate hoax. She finally reached a plea settlement that sentenced her to 18 months in jail for mendacity to a federal officer.

ID insists the upcoming docuseries will current the untold story surrounding Papini’s case in her personal phrases.

“Sherri Papini drew worldwide consideration when she went lacking after which once more, when she returned. Whereas many views have been instructed, there may be one standpoint that the world hasn’t heard and that’s from Sherri herself. Investigation Discovery will current a brand new facet of Sherri Papini’s case — instructed by her in her personal phrases,” Jason Sarlanis, President of ID, stated in an announcement on Monday.

The docuseries, produced by Asylum Leisure Group and Woman Moon Leisure, will current archival footage, authorized paperwork and courtroom filings, in addition to intensive interviews with individuals near Papini and the investigation.

Plans for the ID sequence come as excessive curiosity in Papini’s kidnapping hoax stays.

Sherri Papini’s husband Keith Papini took half in Good Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, a docuseries from director Michael Seashore Nichols that simply premiered on Hulu.

Plans for an ID sequence about Papini observe the crime community having rankings success with Quiet on Set: The Darkish Facet of Children TV, a four-part docuseries that made claims about poisonous workplaces for little one actors and crews on Nickelodeon sequence that prolific producer Dan Schneider created and ran, in addition to with Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter centered on Nick and Aaron Carter.