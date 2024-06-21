Sherri Papini Documentary: ‘Perfect Wife’ released on Hulu

A Hulu documentary sequence premieres Thursday, June 20 sharing a behind-the-scenes look into Sherri and Keith’s relationship and her disappearance.

REDDING, Calif. — A brand new documentary detailing a 2016 hoax the place a California girl faked her personal kidnapping and disappeared for 22 days is now out.

Sherri Papini disappeared in 2016 after happening a run in Shasta County. Her then-husband, Keith Papini known as the police and her disappearance kicked off a weeks-long search costing 1000’s of {dollars}. The story is being retold in a brand new three-part sequence “Good Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini.”

The trailer for the restricted sequence begins with house video footage of Sherri and a observe of her singing “I bought the world’s best husband, his identify is Keith… It is a fantastic, fantastic life with you.”

Episode one known as “It is a Great Life With You,” adopted by the second episode “Smegma was Relentless” and culminating with the third episode “You By no means Discovered Me.”

Keith talked to ABC10 forward of the sequence’ launch and mentioned he is enthusiastic about this challenge and for individuals to see the reality.

“Belief goes to be one thing I will be just a little extra cautious of going ahead however fortunately I met Allison Berkley and she or he was wonderful and she or he actually understood the message that I needed to get throughout — thanking the group, family and friends. But in addition I needed the reality to be on the market and the lives my household and buddies lived with Sherri doing her beck and name the final six years serving to her get by this tragic occasion that by no means really occurred,” Keith Papini mentioned.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: Keith Papini tells Mark S. Allen all about Sherri’s kidnapping hoax, his new sequence and has one warning for the viewers about his ex-wife:

Keith additionally did an interview with ABC the place he mentioned why he participated within the new sequence.

“I needed to get the reality on the market and actually needed to let all people know the way convincing Sherri was all these years and the way I believed every thing that she was telling me,” Keith Papini mentioned.

Her faux kidnapping and years-long hoax did not simply impression her husband, however her two youngsters too.

“The quantity of worry that our household lived in that was faux is excruciating, I imply the safety at our home, new doorways, new locks, new lights, new cameras,” Keith Papini instructed ABC.

Keith Papini and Sherri Papini had been divorced in 2023 and he has sole custody of their two youngsters.

Watch the trailer: Good Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini | Official Trailer | Hulu

CASE HISTORY

Papini was sentenced to 18 months in jail in Sept. 2022 after pleading responsible in April.

In a courtroom submitting, Papini’s protection legal professional mentioned the married mom ran away to an ex-boyfriend in Southern California about 600 miles south of her house in Redding. He later dropped her off on Interstate 5 about 150 miles from her house.

Passersby discovered her with bindings on her physique, a swollen nostril, a blurred “model” on her proper shoulder, bruises and rashes throughout her physique, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm. All the accidents had been self-inflicted and had been designed to substantiate her story that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic girls whereas she was out for a run.

The kidnapping hoax led to a three-week multi-state search again in late 2016.

She obtained an 18-month sentence because of a plea take care of prosecutors, down from the utmost 25 years she might’ve obtained for the 2 costs. She by no means mentioned why she did what she did.

