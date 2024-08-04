Shericka Jackson pulls out of the women’s 200m at Paris 2024 Olympics as Gabrielle Thomas and Julien Alfred reach semis

Daryll Neita and U.S. duo McKenzie Lengthy and Brittany Brown advance

With Jackson’s lane vacant within the third warmth, Daryll Neita comfortably gained and can know her probabilities of a medal have now elevated – the Group GB star having positioned fifth on the worlds final yr, and ending fourth within the 100m on Saturday evening.

“I’m feeling wonderful, it’s good to return out right here after a brief turnaround from final evening. It’s an incredible environment,” Neita instructed Olympics.com afterwards.

“The rain [last night] was like a little bit of the UK needed to return over and be part of it. It was an incredible achievement for me coming fourth within the 100m closing, which is such an unbelievable occasion, these women don’t wait round.

“It retains me motivated. I positively must get relaxation, however I look bouncy and easy. 100 per cent [the goal is medals], why not?”

It was then the flip of two extra Individuals to make a press release. McKenzie Lengthy and Brittany Brown are the second and fourth quickest feminine sprinters respectively this yr, and can be trying to problem for gold – by no means thoughts simply the rostrum locations.

Up first, Lengthy eased to victory within the fourth warmth with a 22.55, earlier than Brown responded in form when profitable the fifth warmth in 22.38.

Group GB’s Asher-Smith, the 2019 world champion, then began her marketing campaign for a primary particular person Olympic medal within the sixth and closing warmth.

Asher-Smith slowed right down to coast throughout the road in 22.28, with Nigeria’s Ofili placing in a season’s finest 22.24 to pip the Briton.

“[I’m] taking it one race on the identical,” Ofili instructed Olympics.com. “Ensure you win your warmth and that’s it. Having individuals cheer for you additionally makes you wish to be higher.”

Total, simply 0.5 seconds separated the highest 10, with Thomas going quickest forward of Ofili and Asher-Smith.