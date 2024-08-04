Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce abruptly withdraws from Olympics 100 meters

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Two-time Olympic 100 champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s quest for an additional title ended abruptly Saturday when she pulled out earlier than the 100-meter semifinal on the Paris Video games.

Olympic officers stated she suffered an undisclosed damage. The letters “DNS” — “Did Not Begin” — flashed on the scoreboard solely moments earlier than she was imagined to race Sha’Carri Richardson and Julien Alfred within the night’s second semifinal.

“We solely received the data that she is injured, however (a crew physician) is addressing the matter, and we’ll converse additional on the matter,” crew supervisor Ludlow Watts informed the Jamaica Observer.

Alfred ended up beating Richardson in each the semifinal and the ultimate to take the gold medal.

Fraser-Pryce, who received gold medals in 2008 and 2012, has stated this shall be her fifth and ultimate Olympics. In a social media put up early Sunday morning, she thanked her supporters however didn’t present specifics about her damage.

“It’s tough for me to search out the phrases to explain the depth of my disappointment,” she posted. “I do know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me. I’m really Blessed to have had the steadfast assist of my followers since my Olympic debut in 2008.

“With each step and win, you will have all been there for me.”

Fraser-Pryce superior simply via the primary around the day earlier than, ending second in her first-round warmth in 10.92 seconds.

Earlier within the day, Fraser-Pryce was one in all a number of athletes blocked from getting into the coaching observe, the Jamaica crew stated on its social media website. The crew stated she was finally let in.

Paris organizers stated she merely got here to the unsuitable gate, and needed to go to a special one to get into the observe space.

Fraser-Pryce has a complete of eight Olympic medals, together with gold within the 4×100 on the Tokyo Video games in 2021. She additionally has 16 medals at world championships, together with 5 titles within the 100, the newest of which got here in 2022.

Her departure left the 100 with out all three Jamaicans who swept the rostrum in Tokyo. Reigning champion Elaine Thompson-Herah shut down her season earlier this yr with an Achilles tendon damage, and bronze medalist Shericka Jackson introduced this week that she was specializing in the 200.

