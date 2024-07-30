Shay Mooney and Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 4

Dan + Shay lead singer Shay Mooney and his spouse, Hannah, predict their fourth baby.

The couple introduced the information by way of Instagram on Monday, July 29, sharing a video by which Hannah, 33, fortunately confirmed off a constructive being pregnant check whereas sitting on a sofa subsequent to Shay, 32, and their three sons, Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 1.

“1, 2, 3, 4…. ,” she captioned the clip, which was set to the tune “Million Little Miracles” by Elevation Worship & Maverick Metropolis.

Mates and followers rushed to the feedback part to supply their congratulations. “I’m sooooooo comfortable for you guys!!!! And I’ve been ready for this announcement and I LOVE IT a lot! Love y’all!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” gushed HGTV’s Jenny Marrs, whereas one other commenter replied, “Hope you’ll add a woman.”

Shay and Hannah usually rejoice household milestones by way of social media, together with the January 2023 start of their third boy, Abram. In August 2022, the “Speechless” singer and the previous Miss Arkansas revealed that she was pregnant in a joint Instagram submit. “Mooney Child #3! Grateful. Excited. Drained,” the twosome wrote alongside a candy video.

Within the clip, Hannah requested Asher if he wished a child brother or sister. After Asher revealed that he wished a sister, she responded, “Effectively, child, it’s gonna be one other child brother.”

Abram’s arrival got here after Mooney revealed his well being journey and mirrored on his 50-pound weight reduction.

“It’s bizarre not recognizing your self. I bought to a spot mentally and bodily that I’ll by no means go once more,” the nation crooner confessed by way of Instagram in December 2022. “It issues what we eat. It issues who you spend your time with. It issues what you select to spend your time on. I’m so grateful for the individuals in my life that helped me make a change.”

The “10,000 Hours” singer added: “Nobody compelled me into this. I wished to vary my life for me. I’ve by no means felt extra alive. I’m not searching for mediocrity … let’s go discover greatness.”

Shay married Hannah in October 2017, 9 months after the duo welcomed Asher that January.

“On certainly one of our first dates, Shay introduced me as much as a hill overlooking his household’s farm. We sat and talked about life and dreamed about our futures,” Hannah advised Brides in April 2018. “We went again to the hilltop for our first look, the place Shay patiently waited for me as my veil whipped within the wind. It was completely good.”